CNN Analyst Makes Big Mistake Comparing Trump To MLK

CNN Analyst Jeffrey Lord learned quickly during a segment Thursday morning why comparing President Donald Trump to Martin Luther King Jr. is a terrible idea.

CNN analyst and former Ronald Reagan administration staff member Jeffrey Lord went on a rant in defense of President Donald Trump on Thursday morning and was quickly shut down.

Lord was debating with former Bernie Sanders staffer and CNN contributor Symone Sanders when he had the audacity to compare Trump’s controversial health care bill to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s push for the Civil Rights Act.

Sanders, who is black, abashed Lord for making such a reckless and inaccurate parallel between the two men.

“Jeffrey, you do understand... you do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that look like me were being beaten, dogs were being sicced on them, basic human rights were being withheld from them merely because of the color of their skin?" Sanders asked. "So let's not equate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a humanitarian, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump."

Sanders’ quip elicited an “Oh, boy” from CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, who was also a part of the initial discussion.

After the segment aired, Sanders tweeted the clip from her epic take down of Lord with the caption, “Posting without comment. #healthcare.”

In addition to the stark differences between Trump and MLK as individuals, Trump's health care plan — which would have diminished the quality of life for the poor and minorities — is completely incomparable to the Civil Rights Act, which aimed to make a better life for those marginalized groups.

Both pieces of legislation may have been "unpopular," but for vastly different reasons, which Lord conveniently ignored in making his comparison.

It would serve him best to never utter those words again and leave MLK out of his pandering for Trump.