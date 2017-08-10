6 Times CNN Let Jeffery Lord Get Away With His Racist, Sexist Remarks

Tweeting “Sieg Heil!” at an activist got CNN’s Jeffrey Lord rightfully fired, but it was not the first time the conservative commentator had crossed a line.

hey @CNN you need to fire this guy, cool, thanks pic.twitter.com/M2q8knP2cS — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) August 10, 2017

If there were an official President Donald Trump fan club, political analyst Jeffrey Lord would have been its president (or co-president, along with Sean Hannity).

However, CNN’s designated Trump supporter recently lost his job after tweeting a Nazi slogan to a Angelo Carusone, a liberal activist and the president of news watchdog Media Matters, during a social media back-and-forth over a an article calling the Media Matters “anti-free speech bigots” and “fascists.”

Translated as “hail victory,” the salute was part of the infamous raised-arm Nazi salute.

Unsurprisingly, Lord’s tweet immediately went viral, prompting the network to dump the controversial commentator.

“Nazi salutes are indefensible. Jeffrey Lord is no longer with the network,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “Lord said his contract was set to expire at the end of the year. He said he greatly respected CNN management despite disagreeing with the decision.”

Lord responded to the news of his termination by claiming he was actually mocking Nazis and fascists with his tweet – not endorsing them.

“I love CNN, but I feel they are caving to bullies here,” he reportedly said.

Although inexcusable, his “Sieg Heil” tweet is not the first time Lord has made headlines for his controversial remarks – although it did prove to be the last nail in the coffin.

1. When he suggested the KKK used “to further the progressive agenda”

Last year, during a heated debate about President Donald Trump refusing to denounce former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke, Lords told CNN’s Van Jones the KKK was “the terrorist arm of the Democratic Party.”

“Don’t hide and say that’s not part of the base of the Democratic Party,” Lord said. “They were the military arm, the terrorist arm of the Democratic Party, according to historians. For God’s sake read your history.”

2. When he used women’s menstrual cycles to argue against NAFTA

“My dry cleaner complains to me at length — I mean, I have learned more about the dry cleaning business than I ever thought I would know — about NAFTA and its effect,” Lord said during an argument over trade deals with former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich. “Here is a guy who is being asked to clean ladies' garments. And they bleed, which costs him money because he has to pay for the garment. The reason they bleed is because they don’t come into this country with the same standards, because of NAFTA.”

3. When he asked a black panelist to “apologize for slavery”

When former Democratic lawmaker Bakari Sellers, who is also African American asked Lord when he was going to apologize on behalf of Trump to the Central Park Five, this is how the conservative commentator responded:

“When is Bakari going to get around to apologizing for slavery? I’m still waiting on that.”

4. When he blamed Black Lives Matter for “provoking” Neo-Nazi groups

“The left, whether it’s Black Lives Matter or La Raza, I mean you can go back and back and back,” Lord said during an interview with John Berman. “Groups that identify themselves by race provoked this group to identify by race. This is America.”

5. When he defended Trump’s sexist attacks on a female journalist

“There is another world out there, I mean, this business that this is misogynistic, I find that so patronizing of Mika Brzezinski. She’s a liberal talk radio, or talk TV host. Like any guy,” Lord defended Trump after he attacked Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski in a sexist tweet. “So if he would say these things about a guy, why not her?”

6. When he called Trump’s police brutality comments “a New Yorker sense of humor“

“I mean, I have to say, he’s a New Yorker, standing in front of New Yorkers on Long Island. My whole family’s from there, that’s the way they talk. That’s the New Yorker sense of humor,” Lord remarked after the president encouraged police officers to be rougher when making arrests.

