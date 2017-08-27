Hurricane Harvey Rescue Stories Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity

What is currently unfolding in Texas is truly heartbreaking, but resilient people are coming together to help each other in this difficult time.

Texans have come together to help each other out in the wake of the deadly Hurricane Harvey.

With the intense floods, preventing rescue teams from reaching certain areas of Houston, a CNN crew member successfully saved an elderly woman and her family from the hurricane.

CNN's @edlavaCNN and crew, with help from volunteer Austin Seth, rescued this elderly couple from their flooded home https://t.co/7QCLJozKmD pic.twitter.com/tjzwGB13bf — CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2017

CNN correspondent Ed Lavander and his crew helped the couple out of their misery with the help of a volunteer, as the flood water was rising in Dickinson, Texas.

Pam Jones left her home in Friendswood, Texas, hoping to ride out from the tropical storm Harvey after reaching nearby Dickinson. But the flood water kept rising, and entered Jones' home through the garage. They were trapped upstairs with about 3 feet of water surrounding them.

The family was waiting for the Coast Guard to rescue them; Jones’ son also tried to help the family, but couldn’t reach the location. This is when a volunteer rescue boat carrying CNN crew members found the family, when Jones was crying for help.

This was just one of the many incidents of help carried out by good Samaritans. Twitter users reported some more.

Private boat owners coming from all over to help evacuate people from homes around Houston. This man has been going all day. #HoustonFlood pic.twitter.com/mofHwfdvaH — Aaron Franco (@AFrancoTX) August 27, 2017

As #Houston first responders work to rescue people trapped in floods, volunteers are bringing boats to help https://t.co/tDSsheL3VZ pic.twitter.com/0ZEtNehbgl — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) August 27, 2017

Good Samaritans in Houston, Texas, rescue an elderly woman today from rising floodwaters. ABC's @TomLlamasABC anchors from city tonight. pic.twitter.com/CqiYXWoOvZ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 27, 2017

"Everybody's in!" Houston family rescued from rising floodwaters by neighbors with airboat https://t.co/JZvofyopoP pic.twitter.com/QzwWvLCXkS — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017

15 yr old Declan and friends have been picking people up in Meyerland since late morning @HoustonChron #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/fOh8lwXBzm — Mark Mulligan (@mrkmully) August 27, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Nick Oxford