CNN Video Shows Trump Praising Russians Involved In Jr’s Email Scandal

A new video exposed by CNN from 2013 shows how Trump was friends with the Russian officials who are clearly part of the Russian email scandal.

President Donald Trump and his administration have repeatedly made claims about not having any ties with the Russian officials, whatsoever. But the latest email saga involving Trump Jr. proves three senior officials, including Jr, Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort met with Russian officials.

Trump Jr. confirmed he agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer who had information (read: dirt) on Hillary Clinton after receiving an email from publicist Rob Goldstone that the Russian government wanted to help his father win the 2016 presidential election.

The Russians who allegedly asked Goldstone for the meeting were Aras and Emin Agalarov, a father-son pair of real estate developers who do business with Russia. Not only that, they have also worked with the Trumps on the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.

Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, promised information that “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father,” in the email.

Hours after the meeting took place between the Russians and Trump officials, Trump promised a “major speech” about Clinton. He promised to discuss “all the things that have taken place with the Clintons.”

But that didn’t happen.

Donald Jr. and his email reveal how the Russians were apparently backing the then-presidential candidate, but as usual Trump disagreed with everything obvious and lied again.

He also mentioned how his eldest son was a quality person and how all of this was a "witch hunt."

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

However, a new video exposed by CNN from 2013 shows how Trump was friends with at least two Russians who are now involved in the entire email scandal.Their names??

Aras Agalarov and Emin Agalarov.

“We all think alike,” said Emin Agalarov in the CNN obtained video.

“These are the most powerful people in Russia, these are the richest people in Russia,” Trump comments later.

And while Trump Jr. is not seen anywhere in the video, his father can be seen praising the Agalarovs, whom he describes as "the most powerful people in all of Russia."