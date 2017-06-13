CNN's Jim Acosta: Press 'Should Walk Out' On Sean Spicer

After a week of off-camera briefings, CNN's Jim Acosta told viewers that reporters shouldn't be putting up with the Trump administration's press stonewall.

The day before White House press secretary Sean Spicer held his first on-camera press briefing in one week, CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta expressed utter frustration, questioning whether he and other members of the White House press corps should bother showing up for work.

After being told reporters were not to broadcast the press briefings live — keeping news outlets from filming or recording audio of Spicer answering questions — Acosta reported to CNN after Monday's briefing that he believes the press is being kept from having access to President Donald Trump's administration. This, he added, is creating a “new normal” he and others shouldn't be putting up with.

“I don’t know what world we’re living in right now,” he told CNN viewers. “I don’t know why everybody is going along with this. It just doesn’t make any sense to me. It just feels like we’re sort of slowly but surely being dragged into a new normal in this country where the president of the United States is allowed to insulate himself from answering hard questions.”

When asked what reporters should do to resist the White House's actions, Acosta said reporters “should walk out.”

Traditionally, the White House communicates with reporters in the evening, announcing when the next day's briefing or gaggle, a format used when the president is traveling, will take place. But on Sunday, Trump's White House simply told reporters “TBD.” On Monday morning, a release went out to outlets saying an off-camera gaggle would be taking place in the briefing room. All of a sudden, reporters' Twitter feeds became the only source for real-time coverage of the White House.

With Spicer and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders cutting the rate of press conferences from once every two days to once every three days, reporters are growing increasingly frustrated. The president has yet to hold a full press conference since the last one, which took place in February. This is also frustrating reporters.

At this rate, many in the news believe that it's time they stand up to the White House, letting the administration know they won't be taking this any longer. Unfortunately, the president is so rabidly against the media that he might as well rejoice if reporters simply decide not to show up anymore.