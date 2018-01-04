Colbert Buys Billboard In Hopes To Win Trump's Fake News Awards

Stephen Colbert launched a campaign urging the president to pick him as the most "dishonest and corrupt" member of the media. Will Trump comply?

What a wonderful thing to wake up to! ?? #TheFakies https://t.co/tnlZYDAOnP — Resist3r (@resist3r) January 4, 2018

Stephen Colbert is so serious about winning President Donald Trump’s Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards that he ended up buying a billboard in New York’s Time Square asking the president to consider him and his show on all categories.

The “For Your Consideration” ad is similar to advertisements we often see pop up during award season.

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

The talk show host announced his decision to lobby the president to pick him during his Wednesday night show.

On Tuesday, Trump told Twitter he was announcing the winners for his Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards on Monday, adding that subjects would cover “Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media.” And on Wednesday, Colbert told his audience that he was not going to be watching the Golden Globes, he was going to be “glued to” Trump’s little anti-media “show.”

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

"You know folks, it’s awards season," Colbert said. "Sunday is the Golden Globes — I'm not nominated don't watch — but on Monday there's an awards show everyone's going to be glued to.”

“Oh, I will be,” he added. “I can’t take my eyes off any part of your presidency. It’s like watching a snake swallow democracy.”

Using the hashtag #TheFakies, Colbert shared his “For Your Consideration” ad on Twitter asking the president to nominate him for the “Fakest Dishonest,” “Smallest Button,” and “Least Breitbarty” nominations as well as six others.

When defending his bid for the nominations, Colbert told the audience that being chosen would be an honor. After all, “nothing gives you more credibility than Donald Trump calling you a liar, and I, of course, don’t want to get snubbed.”

But whether Trump listens to Colbert and ends up nominating him for any or all of his “fake news” awards or not, it’s clear that the president is not the number one fan of the First Amendment and what it entails, having sued or at least threatened to sue many news organizations and journalists for doing their job.

Seeing him use his position and his fame to drag media outlets to the mud the way he’s been doing will only solidify the idea that he’s truly the number one enemy of the free press.

