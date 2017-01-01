Is Racial Injustice The Reason Colin Kaepernick Is Still Unemployed?

144 NFL quarterbacks, aged 29 including Colin Kaepernick, have thrown at least 200 passes during the season, yet only Kaepernick remains unemployed.

Colin Kaepernick is one of the most talented quarterbacks. Yet, he has been unemployed since March.

It all started off when Kaepernick, protesting the rampant racial discrimination in the United States refused to stand up for the national anthem preceding a game. He instead chose to kneel down. Although his protest was peaceful, harmless and even respectful he refused immense backlash and criticism.

Since March, when he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick has remained unemployed.

However, it is surprising that in a league that grants second chances to drunk drivers, domestic abusers and performance-enhancing drug users, Kaepernick is being punished for taking a stand.

144 quarterbacks, aged 29, including Kaepernick, have thrown at least 200 passes during the season, 143 have been taken on by NFL the following season, but Kaepernick, who is far more talented than most quarterbacks, remains unemployed.

It is believed that the footballer remains unsigned because of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

Yet despite the odds being against him, the kind-hearted former San Francisco 49ers quarterback recently donated $50 k to Meals on Wheels, and also gave away two large boxes of custom made suits to people who had been released from prison and were seeking a job.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters