8 College Majors With The Highest And Lowest Unemployment Rates

Even among graduated students the chances of employment differ based upon the majors that they select.

People who graduate from college reportedly have a higher chance of getting employed when compared to those who do not have a college majors. The unemployment rate for people with a four-year bachelor’s degree is 2.7% – lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.9% for all workers.

The students who just have a regular high school diploma face an unemployment rate of 5.2%.

And while selecting a college majors is never easy, one should keep in mind the future prospects they hold, such as the scope of the pursued subject and most importantly the rate of employment. Because even when students are done with a college majors, the rate of them being employed differ.

Here is a list of the highest and lowest rates of unemployment reviewed by 24/7 Wall St. using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015 American Community Survey.

Let’s first take a look at the risky options, these college majors might not end up in great employment opportunities. In other words, the rates of unemployment for these majors are higher.

Mining and mineral engineering has a unemployment rate of 6.5% Visual and performing arts has a unemployment rate of 5.5% Applied mathematics has a unemployment rate of 5.7% Public policy has a unemployment rate of 6.5%

These are the safe options with lower unemployment rates.

1. Elementary education has a lower unemployment rate of 1.9%

2. Geosciences has a unemployment rate of 1.8%

3. Animal sciences has a unemployment rate of 1.7%

4. Nuclear, industrial radiology, and biological technologies has an unemployment rate of less than 1 percent.