Harrowing Video Shows Cop Hurling University Student To The Ground

A Colorado State University student was slammed to the ground by a police officer and authorities say that they are looking into the incident.

An intense video emerged in which the cop was seen brutally slamming the woman to the floor. The Fort Collins police officer threw the woman face-first to the floor after grabbing her by the arm.

The woman identified as Michaella Surat, 22, who is a junior at Colorado State University, suffered horrific bruises to her chin and legs as a result.

However, John Hutto, Fort Collins police chief, defended the officer and said it was too soon to tell whether the officer’s actions were abusive.

“Rarely in use of force situations is there agreement from all the parties involved as to the appropriateness, efficacy, or necessity of its use,” he added.

He further added that Surat tried to intervene when police detained her boyfriend.

“Surat shoulder-checked the bouncer and an officer and then pulled her boyfriend from the area. The officers told her that her boyfriend was not free to leave but that she could go. She remained at the scene, at which time she physically obstructed and struck an officer,” added Hutto.

The nine-second mobile clip does not show what happened in the seconds before the incident took place. However, Hutto further stated the cop, who still remains unidentified, was wearing a body camera but authorities have not yet released the footage.

“I have no control over the video that is already in the public domain, but I do have control over the release of the video evidence from our body worn cameras. This is an open investigation and to release evidence, absent a truly compelling reason, would not be proper. I am committed to preserving a process that ensures a fair and impartial outcome,” he said.

Fort Collins police spokeswoman Kate Kimble described Surat’s takedown as a “standard arrest technique” and said the controversial video “lacked context.”

Surat was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of third degree assault and obstructing a peace officer. However, she has since been released on $1,750 bond.