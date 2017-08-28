Man Who Claimed He Was Stabbed For ‘Looking Like’ A Neo-Nazi Lied

The so-called stabbing victim is a California resident who is in Colorado on active duty in the U.S. Navy and was injured by his own knife.

Following the Charlottesville, Virginia, “Unite the Right" rally where violence and tragedy struck, a man claimed that he was assaulted for “looking like” a white supremacist in Sheridan, Colorado.

Joshua Witt, 26, reported that he was approached by a male stranger outside of a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant and asked if he was a “neo-Nazi." He then alleged that the man tried to slash him with a knife, according to Uproxx.

Witt said that in the midst of trying to shield himself, he was stabbed in the hand before the alleged assailant fled the scene.

During the investigation, Witt’s story quickly began to unravel when surveillance footage outside the establishment didn’t show any potential suspects running away. However, surveillance video from a sporting goods store captured Witt purchasing a knife.

When police confronted him about this conflicting evidence, Witt admitted he accidentally cut his own hand on the knife while he was inside of his car.

After telling the truth, Witt was arrested for filing the false report. He faces a fine of $2,500 and up to one year in prison if convicted.

Ironically, Witt is a San Diego resident who is in Colorado on active duty in the U.S. Navy. In addition to filing the fake report, he posted the bogus story and photos of his injuries to his followers on Facebook, according to The Denver Post.

It’s unclear whether this was done simply to seek attention or to demonize liberals as being violent. In any case, Witt’s stunt failed to do either and backfired miserably.

Karma does not take kindly to these deceitful exploits.

