Comedian Louis C.K. Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are True

Louis C.K. said on Friday that allegations by several women of sexual misconduct by the U.S. comedian are true, and that he is sorry for his actions.

“These stories are true,” he said in a statement emailed to Reuters and other news outlets. “I have been remorseful of my actions,” he added.

Five women detailed sexual misconduct allegations against the Emmy-winning comedian in a New York Times report published on Thursday, including three women who said he had masturbated in front of them.

