Comey's Testimony Is Turning Into The Washington DC Super Bowl

On Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Intelligence Committee. Major news channels are on board, and so are bars across the U.S.

Politics are a lot like sports: There are divisive teams with ardent supporters on each side, fiercely fought matches with results that can alter an entire season, and everyone involved gets at least a little dirty. "Washington politics has often been described as sports for people who weren't all that good at sports," wrote CNN'S Editor-at-Large Chris Cilliza. "If that's true, then Thursday's congressional testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey is this town's Super Bowl."

Since President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey last month, the nation has been a mess of questions and theories that only the former FBI director can answer. So when Trump opted not to use his executive powers to block Comey from testimony (doing so would have been so suspicious as to be political suicide) and Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) told reporters that there was nothing senators would limit Comey from saying, the major news agencies have halted regular programming to broadcast what is shaping up to be a huge moment in American political history.

Restaurants and bars in New York City, Washington, San Francisco, Houston, and other cities across the country are opening early Thursday with food and drink specials reminiscent of Super Bowl Sunday. The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET and patrons can start their boozing as early as 6 a.m. in San Francisco. Washington drinking spot Shaw's Tavern is hosting a watch event called "The Comey Hearing Covfefe" in allusion to Trump's strange tweet (that has proved to be the most entertaining thing he's done as president). They will also feature a "Covfefe Cocktail" in honor of the times we live in.

Comey's congressional testimony has the potential to be one of the most intense moments in Washington D.C. since Trump's inauguration, not only because of the dubious history between him and the president, but because whatever happens next will be a direct result of whatever Comey says on Thursday. Like the Super Bowl, there is a lot at stake, but unlike the Super Bowl, it's the United States that is on the line.