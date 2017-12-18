Comment By ‘Barack Obama’ Trashing Net Neutrality Appears On FCC Site

A comment bashing net neutrality signed by "Barack Obama" was just found on the FCC website. It stands for everything that the former president fought against.

As Sen. Edward Markey (D-Massachusetts) readies to introduce a resolution that will restore net neutrality, and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman investigates the 2 million fake accounts used to email the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in support of the repeal, a Redditor shared an incredible discovery with other users: a “Barack Obama” had criticized net neutrality on the FCC’s official website.

The post was first discovered by Aesen1, who shared it at the PC Master Race subreddit. The former president’s name was found with a comment on the FCC’s feedback post regarding the plan to repeal net neutrality, but what was even more shocking was that the comment absolutely destroyed the very rules that President Barack Obama himself supported and saw enacted while he occupied the White House.

Saying that net neutrality “is smothering innovation, damaging the American economy and obstructing job creation,” “Barack Obama” went on to “urge the [FCC] to end the bureaucratic regulatory overreach of the internet known as Title II and restore the bipartisan light-touch regulatory consensus that enabled the internet to flourish for more than 20 years.”

The commentator signed as Obama using his old address, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but the comment was uploaded in May, several months after the president had left office.

This isn’t the first time the FCC’s site was bombarded with anti-net neutrality comments coming from elected officials who actually support the framework.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) took to Twitter to say that someone had impersonated him as well.

This, the senator added, is further proof that many of the emails and comments attacking net neutrality are fake.

Turns out someone impersonated me during the @FCC #NetNeutrality comment period – further proof of forged comments in this process. We need to get to the bottom of this and demand justice for those who sought to be heard. pic.twitter.com/k8SOzHtS9J — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) December 18, 2017

How pathetic can anti-net neutrality individuals be to think that a comment by the former president would be ignored, especially if it states the exact opposite of what he believes in?

These examples only substantiate the need to halt the net neutrality repeal until an investigation is complete.