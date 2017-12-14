Dead Actress's Name Falsely Used In Support Of Net Neutrality's End

More than 2 million comments to the FCC in support of repealing net neutrality came from fake sources — including three from Patty Duke, who died in March 2016.

President Donald Trump likes to go on and on about “fake news.” But it’s members of his own administration, including political appointments he’s made, that are taking advantage of a false narrative and fabrications in order to advance his agenda.

That’s the case, at least in part, with the recent decision to repeal net neutrality, which the Federal Communications Commission followed through with on Thursday. Many public comments in favor of the repeal appear to be forged, and worse yet, some have included comments from individuals who are deceased.

Actor Mackenzie Astin, famous for his roles in "Scandal" and the Netflix series "The Magicians," recently tweeted a question to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai about his mother’s comments on the issue.

Astin’s mother is actress Patty Duke. She apparently registered in support of the repeal, three times — even though she passed away in March 2016, as Astin pointed out in his tweet.

Hey, @AjitPaiFCC, today my mom would have turned 71. But she didn't. Because she died in March of 2016. Can you please take the time to explain to me how she made three separate comments in support of ending #NetNeutrality more than a year after she died?



cc: @SeanAstin pic.twitter.com/VtdLaB0eGp — Mackenzie Astin (@MackenzieAstin) December 15, 2017

The earliest comments posted by Duke in support of the repeal of net neutrality, according to the official record, were made in May of this year — a full year and two months after she had passed away. She registered support of the repeal two more times after that.

Duke’s identity wasn’t the only one used to register fake support for the repeal. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office discovered more than 2 million names that were also registered, falsely, in support of getting rid of net neutrality.

It’s unclear who used these names (including Duke’s) in order to register support for repeal of the policy meant to keep the internet running the same for all users. But even if Pai was unaware of it, these comments were a dishonest portrayal of what millions of people actually wanted — polling on the issue, for example, demonstrates large-scale support for keeping net neutrality as it was.

Hopefully the impending lawsuit against the FCC’s decision will be successful. If it’s not, then the repeal of net neutrality will be unduly ushered in under less-than-scrupulous circumstances.