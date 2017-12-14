© Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

Dead Actress's Name Falsely Used In Support Of Net Neutrality's End

by
Chris Walker
More than 2 million comments to the FCC in support of repealing net neutrality came from fake sources — including three from Patty Duke, who died in March 2016.

The emblem of the Federal Communications Commission

President Donald Trump likes to go on and on about “fake news.” But it’s members of his own administration, including political appointments he’s made, that are taking advantage of a false narrative and fabrications in order to advance his agenda.

That’s the case, at least in part, with the recent decision to repeal net neutrality, which the Federal Communications Commission followed through with on Thursday. Many public comments in favor of the repeal appear to be forged, and worse yet, some have included comments from individuals who are deceased.

Actor Mackenzie Astin, famous for his roles in "Scandal" and the Netflix series "The Magicians," recently tweeted a question to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai about his mother’s comments on the issue.

Astin’s mother is actress Patty Duke. She apparently registered in support of the repeal, three times — even though she passed away in March 2016, as Astin pointed out in his tweet.

The earliest comments posted by Duke in support of the repeal of net neutrality, according to the official record, were made in May of this year — a full year and two months after she had passed away. She registered support of the repeal two more times after that.

Duke’s identity wasn’t the only one used to register fake support for the repeal. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office discovered more than 2 million names that were also registered, falsely, in support of getting rid of net neutrality.

It’s unclear who used these names (including Duke’s) in order to register support for repeal of the policy meant to keep the internet running the same for all users. But even if Pai was unaware of it, these comments were a dishonest portrayal of what millions of people actually wanted — polling on the issue, for example, demonstrates large-scale support for keeping net neutrality as it was.

Hopefully the impending lawsuit against the FCC’s decision will be successful. If it’s not, then the repeal of net neutrality will be unduly ushered in under less-than-scrupulous circumstances.

Read More
Stephen Colbert Rides A Roller Coaster To Explain Net Neutrality

Tags:
ajit pai donald trump fcc fcc net neutrality federal communications commission mackenzie astin net neutrality patty duke
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.