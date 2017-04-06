Wilbur Ross: Syria Airstrikes Were ‘Entertainment’ For Trump’s Guests

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said, “It didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment.”

Soon after Donald Trump bombed Syria in the first week of April, the POTUS, rather casually, recounted to Fox News how he ordered the airstrikes while eating “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen” with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Many, rightfully, viewed the president’s comments as tone-deaf and heartless, since bombing countries is never fun. But Trump didn’t just treat U.S. airstrikes as dessert talk – it was also treated as a form of “entertainment,” apparently.

While speaking at the Milken Institute's Global Conference in California, according to Variety, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross described the Syria attack as “after-dinner entertainment” for guests dining at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

“Just as dessert was being served, the president explained to Mr Xi he had something he wanted to tell him, which was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria,” Ross said. “It was in lieu of after-dinner entertainment.”

“The thing was, it didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment,” he added.

FYI: Although the U.S. missiles targeted an airbase in Syria, the attack reportedly killed nine civilians.

So, while it didn’t cost the president anything to have that entertainment, it cost nine people their lives.

However, since this the current administration has proven, on numerous occasions, that it has little to no regard for morals or human lives, it’s not a surprise Ross didn’t think twice before divulging such vile information.