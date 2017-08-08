Compassionate Cop Buys Clothes For Shoplifter’s Job Interview

Instead of arresting an 18-year-old man caught shoplifting at Walmart, this generous cop bought him the items he needed and released him without charge.

With police brutality running rampant, lately it seems like good cops are not easy to come by.

However, one Toronto police officer’s kind actions have slightly restored our faith in law enforcement. Const. Niran Jeyanesan bought a shirt and tie for a shoplifter who needed clothes for an upcoming job interview.

According to CP24, Jeyanesan and his partner were called to a local Walmart on Sunday for a reported theft. When they got to the store, a loss prevention officer had detained an 18-year-old male who was caught stealing a dress shirt, tie, and socks.

Upon learning that the young man was stealing these items for a job interview, Jeyanesan decided to buy the clothes for him in an effort to give him a second chance to get his life in order.

“This young person has been facing his own difficulties in life and he was looking to straighten out all that by providing for his family and trying to get a job,” Jeyanesan reportedly said.

In addition to purchasing the young man’s clothing, the officers released him without charge.

“This individual didn’t have any resources,” Jeyanesan said. “He wanted to go get that job. That was in his mind. I think he truly made a mistake.”

Although this cop’s compassion may come as a breath of fresh air to all of us who have become accustomed to police beatings and shootings, Jayanesan asserted that what he did is standard behavior, but often goes unnoticed.

“Police officers do this every day and they don’t get recognized for it. We don’t look for any recognition,” he said. “A core part of policing is helping people and I think we do that every day.”

Staff Sgt. Paul Bois spoke out to praise his officer’s generous decision.

“I think the officer did a fantastic job. He exercised his discretion, definitely showed some humanity in dealing with this particular individual. Every circumstance is different and in this particular case the individual had undergone some personal difficulties and the officer wanted to help him out with that and I think collectively that’s why we are all here doing this job,” Bois said.

“We need to make a positive difference in people’s lives. I think he did.”

Let's hope that the man's new threads helped him enter the job interview with confidence and brought him one step closer to getting his life on track.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine