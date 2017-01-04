'Obama & Other Muslims Not Welcome': Store Signs Faces Backlash

The signs outside of the Mayhill Convenience Store tell Muslim customers they're not welcome to shop there, likely violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

New Mexico convenience store posts sign in window saying: “Obama & other Muslims Not Welcome Here” What does a Muslim parent tell their child when they walk up to this store? Outrageous! https://t.co/iBLM3GYChC via @NBCNews #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/nWvmsfmfMm — Dr.Debbie Almontaser (@DebbiAlmontaser) December 20, 2017

A convenience store in New Mexico is causing an uproar over disturbing signage that states quite plainly that Muslim shoppers aren’t welcome there.

The outside of the Mayhill Convenience Store in Mayhill, New Mexico, is littered with signs that establish rules for patrons. Some of the signs are similar to what you’d see outside other stores — a sign that states customers must wear shoes, for example, adorns one of the windows.

But most of the signs are much more controversial, and provide a disturbing insight into the store owners’ bigoted and political views.

This is a pic of a store window at the only convenience store in Mayhill NM. Which is being defended and applauded. By POS. pic.twitter.com/nlmRQrgnoY — G (@Zazochi) January 8, 2017

One such sign reads “Obama & other Muslims Not welcome here,” wrongly suggesting that former President Barack Obama was a Muslim, and illegally restricting an entire group of people from shopping there on the basis of their religious beliefs.

Businesses are free to refuse service to individuals under some circumstances. But the Civil Rights Act of 1964 states that private businesses that provide public accommodations (hotels, banks, stores, and more) cannot refuse service to individuals on the basis of customers’ religious beliefs.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) made a formal complaint against the business on Wednesday, litigation director Lena Masri said. “We must ensure that we do not allow the bigotry of the past to resurface and be normalized in the form of Islamophobia,” she added.

The store has a sordid history of posting inflammatory signage. In January, CNN reported that the store posted signs that also read, “Kill Obama (care),” with the word “care” in parenthesis printed in much smaller font than the words preceding it. The store also posted signs that read, “Send the half breed Back to Kenya” as well as “Where’s the KKK when you need them?”

The store’s messages are disturbing, to say the least. What’s more, the incendiary signage that suggests Muslims would be refused service is also illegal (as are likely the signs calling for Obama’s death).

In the year 2017, this sort of behavior should not be happening. Bigotry on this level needs to be soundly rejected, and CAIR is taking the right steps in filing a complaint against the store.