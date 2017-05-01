Congress Sets $120 Million In Taxpayer Money To Protect Trump’s Family

“We are getting what we are owed. That’s good news for our city and the hardworking police officers faced with this unprecedented security challenge.”

While millions of Americans continue fighting for their rights and protest against budget cuts, President Donald Trump and his family continue living a lavish lifestyle.

In a bid to alleviate the financial burden on agencies tasked with protecting President Donald Trump and his family, Congress will reportedly allocate more than $120 million under a bipartisan spending agreement that is scheduled to be approved this week.

According to the legislation, about $60 million will be allocated to the U.S. Secret Service after it requested additional funds for protecting the president while he is traveling and for security at Trump Tower in New York City. The legislation further provides the agency $34 million to overcome the costs of protecting Trump. The money could also be used flexibly to protect the first family in New York and when it travels.

Nearly $23 million would go specifically toward covering the costs of outfitting Trump Tower in New York City with the necessary equipment. Trump has not returned to his home since Inauguration Day, but his wife, Melania, and son Barron have been living there full-time.

In a rare provision, roughly another $60 million would be set aside to repay local municipalities, like New York City and Palm Beach County in Florida, that have incurred “extraordinary law enforcement personnel costs” associated with protecting Trump’s residences since Election Day.

“Although the federal government does not otherwise reimburse costs of state or local law enforcement for activities in support of the United States Secret Service protection mission, these funds are being provided in recognition of the extraordinary costs borne by a small number of jurisdictions in which a residence of the president is located,” reads the legislation.

Previously, Congress had approved $7 million to reimburse local law enforcement for the costs of protecting Trump. The new agreement, when approved, will provide that money, plus $20 million for the same period and $41 million for the period from Jan. 20 until the end of the fiscal year.

According to James P. O’Neill, the police commissioner, New York City has shouldered the heaviest cost since Trump was elected. NYPD spent $300,000 a day protecting Trump Tower between Election Day and Inauguration Day and $127,000 to $145,000 a day since then, on top of other costs. The list of increasing expenses doesn’t end there as the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office revealed it spends an additional $60,000 a day in overtime when Trump visits the resort; Trump has spent half of his 15 weekends as president at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked lawmakers for supporting the measure: “We are getting what we are owed. That’s good news for our city and the hardworking police officers faced with this unprecedented security challenge.”

The funding approval is set to expire at the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30.

The additional funding sheds light on tremendous costs associated with protecting the extravagant lifestyle of Trump and his family. Recently, three of Trump’s children, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric, headed to Aspen, Colorado, along with their significant others and children for spring break. Reports revealed around 100 Secret Service agents were also present for the protection of the first family and the agency apparently spent more than $12,000 on ski equipment and clothing rentals.

Trump’s frequent trips to Mar-A-Lago have also come under fire by business owners and residents of the area as they are costing them big time. He has visited the resort seven times since Inauguration Day, spending a total of 25 days there.

