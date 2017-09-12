Is Trump Going To Sign The Bill Denouncing White Supremacists?

The resolution urges Trump to speak out against “hate groups that espouse racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and white supremacy.”

President Donald Trump seems stuck in a difficult situation, where he can either offend a majority of voter base or confirm his white nationalist beliefs to the entire world.

The Congress recently approved a resolution condemning the acts of violence and domestic terrorism by the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and other white nationalist hate groups. The bill, passed unanimously, specifically acknowledges anti-racist activist Heather Heyer – the 32-year-old paralegal who died after an alleged white supremacist rammed his vehicle into a group of counter-protesters during the deadly far right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The joint resolution, introduced last week by Charlottesville Rep. Tom Garret (R-VA), is now awaiting Trump’ signature, urging his chaotic and conflict-ridden administration to speak out “against hate groups that espouse racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and White supremacy.” It further implores the president and his cabinet “to address the growing prevalence of those hate groups in the United States.”

The bill also tasks Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Secretary of Homeland Security to “investigate thoroughly all acts of violence, intimidation, and domestic terrorism by white supremacists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, and associated groups.”

“Our nation’s elected leaders have a responsibility to stand up to forces of hatred and bigotry wherever they may be found,” Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said in a joint statement. “What happened in Charlottesville was domestic terrorism perpetrated by white supremacists who tragically cut short the life of a young woman, Heather Heyer, and led to the deaths of two Virginia State Police troopers Berke Bates and Lt. Jay Cullen.”

Heyer was one of the three Americans who died during the racially charged rally in Charlottesville, where scores of white supremacists descended upon the streets to protest the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s statue.

Tonight the House passed my resolution condemning hate groups & the Charlottesville attack. POTUS should send a clear message & sign it ASAP — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 12, 2017

However, it appears the White House is not committing to signing it, at least right now.

Asked whether president will sign, WH spox says "No announcements at this time." https://t.co/Scf2yh14AW — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 12, 2017

Given that a majority of Trump’s voter base consists of white nationalists who believe all immigrants should be kicked out of the country and that people of color are somehow inferior, it is yet to see how the president and his team is going to handle this issue.

As if Trump’s reluctance to denounce former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke and the members of so-called Alt-Right and his decision to fill his administration with a number of known white nationalists wasn’t enough of an indication, his statement on the violence in Charlottesville pretty much summed up his rhetoric.

“You look at both sides — I think there’s blame on both sides,” the president said at a press conference following the deadly violence in Charlottesville. “They didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you have some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.”

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Brian Snyder