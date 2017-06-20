Congressional Russia Probe Goes After Jill Stein

Green Party's Jill Stein is now part of Congress' Russia Probe for her appearances on the RT News network, joining a list of politicians suspected of collusion.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is looking into former presidential candidate Jill Stein over her appearances at RT News, adding the Green Party representative to the growing list of persons of interest associated with its Russia probe.

Stein, who participated in RT’s third party debates, was also present at a 2015 dinner hosted by the state-funded news organization, sitting at the same table as President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Russian President Vladimir Putin, BuzzFeed reports.

Her name was also brought up in a letter from the committee to Donald Trump Jr. asking the president's son to show them "all communications to, from, or copied" associated with Stein, along with others.

Flynn recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI's special counsel Robert Mueller about his communications with the Russian ambassador. Now, the congressional committee is asking Stein to hand over documents, which may include phone calls and messages exchanged between Dennis Trainor Jr. — who worked for Stein’s campaign as communications director and acting manager — and RT News.

According to Trainor, he was the campaign’s “primary point of contact” for anyone trying to reach Stein, but he wasn't around when Stein appeared at the dinner hosted by the Russian network.

Trainor said he believes that Congress will want to learn more about that dinner, but unlike Flynn, Stein once said, she did not receive any money to appear at the event. She claims that she covered all of her travel expenses.

Trainor told BuzzFeed that this move is just part of Congress’ campaign to vilify “anyone who’s ever appeared on or talked with anyone on the RT network," and that he would be "surprised" if Stein had ever communicated with Trump Jr. Still, Stein said that she is cooperating with the investigation.

Recently, the Russian network was ordered to register as a foreign agent, a move that prompted Putin to order all American news outlets operating in Russia to register as agents of the U.S. government.

While it’s important that the investigation looks into all possible links if there was, indeed, corruption, the decision to investigate Stein appears to be based solely on her involvement with RT, making us wonder why Congress isn't looking into more pressing signs of corruption that are associated with Trump, such as Jared Kushner’s collusion with Israel.