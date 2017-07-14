Congresswomen ‘Bare Arms’ On House Steps To Protest Sexist Dress Code

A group of Democratic congresswomen took a stand against the House's outdated dress code that bars women from wearing sleeveless attire in the Speaker's Lobby.

House Democratic women celebrate the right to "bare" arms! pic.twitter.com/C6EaSe913B — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 14, 2017

Several female Democratic lawmakers showed they are not here for the House dress code that prohibits sleeveless attire by coming to work with bare arms.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California) tweeted a photo with her colleagues lined up on the House steps displaying their “guns,” so to speak.

Thank you to all my colleagues who joined me for #SleevelessFriday -- because women have the right to bare arms! pic.twitter.com/PhMEf2v4ZP — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) July 14, 2017

"Thank you to all my colleagues who joined me for #SleevelessFriday — because women have the right to bare arms," she wrote in the caption accompanying the photo.

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) shared the same image, asserting that “It's 2017, and women vote, hold office, + choose their own style. Time to update the House rules to reflect the times!”

...But it’s 2017 and women vote, hold office, + choose their own style. Time to update House Rules to reflect the times! #SleevelessFriday pic.twitter.com/hSJarEsKKy — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) July 14, 2017

This action comes as a response to a highly-publicized incident in which female reporters were reportedly barred from entering the Speaker’s Lobby because of their attire.

After the ordeal, Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) said that he would work alongside the sergeant-at-arms to revisit and modernize the dress code policy, which also currently requires men to wear a suit and tie in the Speaker’s Lobby and House chamber, The Hill noted.

"Decorum is important, especially for this institution, and a dress code in the chamber and the lobby makes sense," Ryan reportedly said earlier this week. "We also don't need to bar otherwise accepted contemporary business attire, so look for a change on that soon."

An official updated dress code has not yet been announced, but many Twitter users commended the Democratic women of the House for taking a stand against the outdated and sexist rules.

Reminder: This is the left side of U.S. Capitol East Central Front entrance. Her name is #Peace. #SleevelessFriday https://t.co/uoLag1Nugc pic.twitter.com/QUBRmx4zNP — ☨☨ NEMESIS RESIST ☨☨ (@LaPajamasNC) July 14, 2017

@VP Pence might have to start skipping meetings. Mother is not going to like all those scantily clad women around. How will he focus? #sad — A. R. Gould (@AdamRobGoCop) July 14, 2017

Get it ladies!!!! — ACon, not Akon. (@anconl16) July 14, 2017

As my husband likes to say "Sun's out. Guns out." #SleevelessFriday — Jill Myers (@JillBMyers) July 14, 2017

I cant believe this is a thing. What year is it? Thank you for taking a stand!! You all look amazing...because you ARE amazing! #WarOnWomen — Carol Ann Leif (@carolannleif) July 14, 2017

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, USCapitol