Briton Faces 2 Years Jail In Dubai For Smoking Pot In Another Country

A British man is reportedly facing a two-year jail term in Dubai for smoking cannabis before he arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

Connor Clements, 24, arrived in the country from Liverpool, United Kingdom, after he got a job offer as a waiter. Upon his arrival, he was required to perform a routine drug test. The drug test revealed that he had traces of marijuana in his bloodstream.

After the drug test, Dubai authorities arrested Clements and put him in prison. He was released on bail after spending weeks in jail with 25 other detainees.

While talking to Liverpool Echo after his release, Clement said he had not committed a crime in the Middle Eastern country.

“I was in a rut. My sister lives here and I had an opportunity to change my life and it's been nothing but a living nightmare. I was coming over here to totally change my life around. I had a new job and met loads of nice people,” he said.

Clement added, “They are saying I smoked it here - but I did [it] back home, they have got no proof... I used to smoke a lot back home. I came here to stop everything.”

The Briton was given court time of one minute to tell his side of the story and was handed over the sentence after it. His passport was also confiscated in case he tried to leave the country.

On the other hand, Clement complained the court time wasn’t enough to explain the situation. He now awaits an appeal hearing which is his last chance to get out of the sentence.

He also made an appeal to people to spread his story as much as they can because he “doesn’t want to go back to prison.”

"Our staff in the U.A.E. is assisting a British man following his detention in Dubai. We have visited him on several occasions, made calls to the prosecutor's office to get updates on his case, and are in regular contact with his family," said a U.K. Foreign Office spokesperson.

The United Arab Emirates narcotic laws are very strict and they have a zero tolerance policy towards drugs. The law also states travelers who even have traces of drugs in their blood are subjected to about 4 years in prison.

However, Clement is not a first Briton to face jail in the U.A.E.

Recently, 21-year-old British girl faced jail in Dubai just for witnessing a punch up in hotel bar.

In October, a British tourist was sentenced to three-year jail term in Dubai after being accused of public indecency. Jamie Harron from Stirling claimed he only put his hand on a man in a bar so he did not “bump and spill drinks." That move landed him jail.

