Judge Delays Child Sex Offender’s Punishment So He Can Attend College

In fact, the University of Calgary is also unwilling to expel Connor Neurauter because they believe they have “no grounds” to do so.

THIS NEEDS MORE ATTENTION. This is Connor Neurauter, he sexually harassed a 13 year old girl at 18. He has had his sentencing delayed since 2016 to play hockey and now he has his 90 day sentence delayed until May JUST SO HE CAN FINISH HIS SEMESTER. pic.twitter.com/jaf8R6F4r0 — london fog (@noway__jose) January 9, 2018

In a supreme example of white privilege, a judge allowed an alleged pedophile to attend school — even though he should have been in jail.

Connor Neurauter, 21, a junior hockey player at the University of Calgary, pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexual interference of a young girl when he was 18 years old. Another charge of possessing child pornography was later dismissed.

According to the court documents, he solicited nude photos from the young girl after the two started a brief sexual relationship. The girl alleged he choked her at one point before giving her a bra as a present. He then threatened to send her nude photos to her family if she told anyone about their relationship.

Neurauter was sentenced to 90 days in jail, two years of probation and will have to register as a sex offender. He served the first day of punishment on Jan. 4 but then the judge delayed his sentence to May 4 so that the sexual predator could finish his semester.

But what’s even more shocking is the fact that the University of Calgary has failed to expel Neurauter, despite the fact he is a convicted sexual assailant. Their excuse is that they have “no grounds” to expel the student — who is, if they missed it, a child sexual abuser.

University Provost Dru Marshall said the situation is fraught with complications as the crime happened before Neurauter was enrolled as a student.

“This is important, because our policies do not apply to activity that occurred before the person was a member of our campus community. We have no grounds on which to expel him,” Marshall said in a statement.

Read More Stanford Rapist Does Not Want To Register As A Sex Offender

He said the university does not condone sexual violence or put the rights of convicted felons over the safety of its students — but that’s exactly what they are doing by not immediately expelling Neurauter. He also said the university has advised him “not to return to campus for the remainder of the term” — but that is not good enough.

The University of Calgary’s Consent Awareness and Sexual Education Club said the delay Neurauter received is shameful.

“The lack of significant consequences faced by Neurauter and other sexual predators demonstrates the dismissive attitude that society shows toward sexual violence and abuse,” the club said in a statement. “It discourages victims from coming forward as perpetrators are accommodated and their actions are excused for the sake of not impeding their ‘potential.’”

More than 53,000 people have signed on a petition calling on the university to expel Neurauter. Kaitlyn Casswell, the woman behind the petition, said she was disappointed at the University of Calgary.

“They're missing an opportunity to set the tone on sexual violence, and I think they can do more than just say they've asked him to stay away and they're not expelling him. I was hoping for more. By allowing him to go on with his life normally, finishing up his semester at university, it sends the wrong message to victims of sexual violence,” Casswell told the CBC.

The mother of the victim supports the petition and she believes the judge gave special treatment to Neurauter. She said many adjournments and delays were granted to Neurauter to adjust his hockey and school schedules.

“I'm the only person who went to court every time there was a court date, even if it was just to set a court date. I was there,” she said.

Connor’s father, Chris Neurauter, however, disagrees. He said his son did not receive any special treatment but has been very upset by the sentence.

“He's very upset. He's trying to deal with it and work through it. He's frustrated that he's missing school,” said Neurauter. “He's very remorseful … he's learned his lesson.”

His mother, Susan Neurauter, who also thinks her son is also a victim, said he has been threatened online and people were asking where he has been going on campus.

“They offered him an opportunity to better himself and I don’t understand what the problem is with that,” she said.

Read More White Privilege: Rich Student Accused Of Killing Black Man Walks Free

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Todd Korol