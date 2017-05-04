The Unexpected Happens After Cop Catches Little Girl Shoplifting Shoes

A police officer’s response to a shoplifting call is going viral for all the right reasons.

A police officer in Atlanta, just a week into his job, responded to a shoplifting incident in the most unique way.

In February, Officer Che Milton received a call from a Family Dollar store where an employee was holding a 12-year-old girl who allegedly tried to steal a mere $2 pair of shoes. Milton spoke to the girl and asked her why she shoplifted. The girl broke down in tears and told the officer that she wanted to do something nice for her 5-year-old sister and also told him how difficult it was for them to afford it.

After speaking to the girl, Milton got curious about the conditions the family was living in. He then went above the call of duty and asked the girl to take him to her home. The house was situated in a very rough part of the town. Upon arrival he saw four children and their mother, as she tried to tidy up the house that had very little furniture.

Milton spoke to the mother who told him that her husband worked really hard and she stayed at home and looked after her children. She also told him that her husband made very little money and she doesn’t work because they can’t afford day care.

The officer also found out there was no food in the house. So, as an act of kindness, he went to the nearby pizza shop and grabbed four large pizzas for the mother and kids. Since then Milton has paid several visits to see how the family was doing and also dropped off diapers and clothes back and forth. He also contacted a social worker who could help them improve their conditions.

"I saw the conditions. There was no food in the house and the kids were there. I have made mistakes in my life also,” said Milton.

However, it was not only Milton who was touched by the little girl’s act and wanted to help her. His sergeant called him in and praised him about his effort. The department also decided to share the story in order to get more help. They also plan to post clothing sizes of the children on its Facebook page so people can help donate.

“The way that Officer Milton handled this incident showed that not only is he here to enforce the law but also to go the extra mile and be a bigger part of the community he is policing,” said the department.

Milton spoke to Channel 2 Action News and said if anyone would like to help the family, he will be posting clothing sizes for the children on the Atlanta Police Department Facebook page as soon as he's able to gather the information.

He further added that people who are willing to help can drop clothes off at the Zone 1 precinct located at 2315 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

For more information or questions, contact APD Public Affairs at APDPublic-Affairs@AtlantaGa.gov

