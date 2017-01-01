© Pixabay, Skitterphoto

Cop Fired For Gloating About ‘Almost Shooting Someone’ On Snapchat

by
Cierra Bailey
"Nothing like almost shooting someone to set your head right," said the now-fired Florida deputy in a caption accompanying a Snapchat selfie.

Close-up of police caravan with siren lights activated

A career-ending photo surfaced online of a Florida sheriff’s deputy bragging about almost shooting someone.

Read More: Off-Duty Cop Dies In Fiery Crash After Colleagues Mistakenly Chase Him

According to The Root, 23-year-old Deputy Austen Callus posted the photo to Snapchat on Sunday which features himself sitting in a car wearing plain clothes with the caption, “Nothing like almost shooting someone to set your head right lol. God I gate (sic) people with knives.” The use of “gate” was presumably a typo intended to say “hate.”

Callus was reportedly referring to a domestic violence incident he responded to while on duty.

By Thursday, the image had made its way back to the Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri who fired Callus. Gualtieri said the photo sparked doubts about Callus’ mentality while out in the field.

“If you make that kind of a statement … you’re not going to be employed here as a deputy sheriff because it calls into question your thoughts, your motives, and certainly leaves the deputy and the agency in a very bad situation if something were to happen in the future,” Gualtieri said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Apparently, even when the investigation of the photo took place, Callus’ explanation did not give Gualtieri any peace of mind about his conduct, thus prompting the sheriff to give the deputy the boot.

“So we can’t have somebody as a deputy who makes that kind of a statement … when he’s going through all this personal turmoil that’s going on,” the sheriff said.

The “turmoil” Callus is supposedly going through refers to a recent break-up that has led him to drinking, which was brought to light by a friend of his who initially reported the disturbing photo. 

Regardless, he should be smart enough to leave his personal baggage at the door when he goes to work as a deputy.

Gualtieri made the right call by letting Callus go, he's clearly too immature for a career in law enforcement and the very last thing America needs is more trigger-happy cops. Good riddance. 

Read More: Atlanta Cop Filmed Punching Suspect Repeatedly In The Head
Tags:
cop fired criminal justice reform criminal justice system florida police law enforcement and society law enforcement officials police abuse of power police brutality police misconduct snapchat us law enforcement us police viral news viral photo
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.