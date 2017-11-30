Cops Arrest Black Man As He Tries To Reach Out To His Colostomy Bag

“I filed this case to stand up against police brutality, and to stand with other victims of senseless attacks by officers from the Euclid Police Department.”

A black man in Cleveland has filed a lawsuit against two Euclid cops and claims the officers arrested him forcibly and filed wrong charges against him.

In 2016, Lamar Wright became a victim of police brutality when Office Vashon Williams and Officer Kyle Flagg two police officers drew a gun on him as he pulled over his car into a driveway to use his mobile phone “safely.”

The man placed his vehicle in a car park when the officers approached him. As soon as he saw the police officers, Wright held his hands up in the air.

Body cam footage of the incident shows Flagg pointing his gun at Wright after he opens the door despite the fact that the man had held his hands up.

The officer ordered Wright to move out of the car. While coming out of the car, Wright tried to reach out to his colostomy bag as one of the officers tried handcuffing him.

Wright’s move angered the cops and Flagg grabbed his left arm and started pulling him. The action caused Wright extreme pain. The officer then pepper-sprayed and Tasedhim.

According to the lawsuit, “Flagg yanked on Wright’s left arm. Wright was still seated in the car at this time, and had staples in his stomach and a new colostomy bag. This, in combination with Flagg yanking on his left arm, prevented Wright from extending his right arm toward Flagg... Flagg’s conduct caused Wright extreme pain. Wright cried out to Flagg several times that he was hurting his arm, but Flagg ignored him.”

Wright further claims in the lawsuit that each of the officers had the chance to stop the brutality against him but neither of them did anything to intervene.

“The officers had the duty and opportunity to intervene to protect Wright, and to prevent the unconstitutional use of force against Wright. Neither Flagg nor Williams did anything to prevent this unlawful attack,” the lawsuit further claims.

Despite seeing how the use of force caused Wright extreme pain, the officers went ahead and forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

After Wright was arrested, the officers conversation showed that they thought Wright had a gun and he was reaching out for it.

The officers charged Wright obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

Wright also alleged in the lawsuit that at one point the officers mocked him for the pain. The man was jailed but was later released after paying a $900 bond.

Charges against Wright were dismissed in June 2017.

“I filed this case to stand up against police brutality, and to stand with other victims of senseless attacks by officers from the Euclid Police Department. These officers’ illegal treatment of people in the city must stop. We need justice for all the victims of the EPD,” Wright said in a public statement.

The lawsuit comes just months after Euclid cops turned violent after a white police officer reportedly pummeled a black man as he lay on the ground.

It is upsetting to see the way black people are being treated so insensitively by the police. Even if black people don’t actually pose a threat, they are targeted instantly by cops.

