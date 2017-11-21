Cops Charge Mom For Putting Recorder In Her Kid’s Bag To Catch Bullies

“I was mortified. The next thing I know, I’m a felon. Felony charges and a misdemeanor when I’m trying to look out for my kid. What do you do?”

Police in Norfolk, West Virginia, slapped a mother with felony charges after she tried to protect her daughter from bullies – something the school should have done in the first place.

After Sarah Sims found out someone was harrying her 9-year-old daughter at the Ocean View Elementary School, she tried to get in touch with the school administration to figure out how the officials were going to handle the situation.

However, after the school reportedly failed to take any action and refused to respond to any of her phone calls and emails, Sims grew frustrated and decided to take matter in her own hands – after all, what mother could see her child being tormented and not do anything about it.

Therefore, in order to get the school to do something about the bullying, the mother decided to record some evidence. She planted a digital recording device in her daughter’s backpack, hoping it would help her to identify the bullies, but the plan backfired when someone spotted the device.

The school moved the fourth grader to another class and about a month later, the police charged Sims with “use of device to intercept oral communication and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” since electronic devices are not allowed in elementary schools.

She now faces up to five years in prison, all because she tried to help her kid.

“I was mortified,” the mother told local news channel WAVY. “The next thing I know I’m a felon. Felony charges and a misdemeanor when I’m trying to look out for my kid. What do you do?”

What’s even worse is that she still hasn’t received a response from the school about the bullying.

“I tried to be fair, but it’s not fair. There is nothing fair about this,” Sims added. “The thing that bothers me the most is that I am yet to get a response from anyone in the administration.”

While the school has not yet commented on the case, Sims’ attorney has called the charges “a stretch.”

“They aren’t making this about that classroom. There are charges that carry jail time,” said lawyer Kristin Paulding. “We are at the very early stages of this, but even at the early stages I think the community needs to know that this is happening, because any parent out there that is sending their child to school now could be at risk for something that happened to Sarah.”

