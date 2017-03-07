Trump Aide Blames Father's Day For Forgetting Crucial Russia Email

“My memory has been refreshed, but to be clear, from what I understand and what I recall, that email was sent on June 19th of 2016.”

Corey Lewandowski says "my memory has been refreshed" and he now remembers receiving email from Carter Page about Moscow trip (in March he claimed he didn't) pic.twitter.com/qydGADvoa7 — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) November 8, 2017

President Donald Trump’s former foreign policy adviser Carter Page testified to U.S. lawmakers that he met with a Russian deputy prime minister on two trips to Moscow in 2016 and consulted with senior Trump campaign staff about one visit.

He had initially said that he did not meet with any Russian official but later admitted that he “briefly” greeted Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich. He also added that he let senior officials of the Trump campaign know of his trip.

The senior aides who knew about the trip included then-Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, who is now U.S. attorney general, as well as senior Trump aides Hope Hicks and Corey Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, who served as a Trump campaign manager, appeared on Fox News and said he forgot about the email that informed him about the visit because it was Fathers Day and there were a lot of things going on his mind.

The email gave Page permission to travel to Moscow.

“You have to remember, in the context of the campaign world––now, my memory has been refreshed, but to be clear, from what I understand and what I recall, that email was sent on June 19th of 2016, so about 18 months ago,” said Lewandowski.

He further said, “It also happened to be Father’s Day on a Sunday, and it also happened to be the day prior to me being terminated from the campaign, so with all due respect, there were many other things on my mind that day other than trying to understand why a volunteer was telling me he may or may not be traveling outside the country.”

The change in comments by Lewandowski comes after Page’s testimony as he initially said that he had granted nobody permission to travel to Russia.

“I’m very clear about this… I granted nobody permission to do that,” he had said in March.

Interestingly, Lewandowski isn’t the first member of Trump campaign who is having a convenient memory loss in wake of the ongoing Russia probe.

Last week, a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if Trump recalled the meeting with campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and his proposal to schedule a meeting between him and Putin. Sanders responded negatively.

“No, I don’t believe he does,” she replied.

It is utterly amazing (though not surprising) how Trump and his aides seem to be having selective amnesia when it comes to the meetings and information that could potentially incriminate them.

Read More Trump Can’t Recall His Possibly Incriminating Meeting With Former Aide

Banner/ Thumbnail : Reuters, Joe Skipper