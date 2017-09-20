Corey Lewandowski: Manafort Should Go To Jail For Life If He Colluded

“I hope they go to jail for the rest of their lives,” said former Trump campaign chair Corey Lewandowski during an event at George Washington University.

Apparently, there is no love lost between President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, the one fired for manhandling a female reporter, and Paul Manafort, the man who replaced Lewandowski after his abrupt departure.

Responding to a CNN report that FBI wiretapped Manafort – who is under investigation as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential vote –before and after the election, Lewandowski said any member of the campaign team who colluded with Russia should be jailed.

“If Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, or Rick Gates or Carter Page, or anybody else attempted to influence the outcome of the U.S. election through any means that's inappropriate – through collusion, coordination or cooperation – I hope they go to jail for the rest of their lives,” Lewandowski said during an event at the George Washington University, according to the Washington Examiner.

“It's very simple,” he continued. “Our election process is too serious, our democracy is too important to allow people to try and try and have influence from the outside for their own gain.”

While Lewandwoski was quick to give names and throw his former associates under the bus, he did make it a point to defend the president.

“I had the privilege to sit next to Donald Trump 18 hours a day, seven days a week for 18 months, from January 2015 until I left the campaign on June 20th in 2016," he added. "And when I say 18 hours a day sitting next to him, I truly mean on an airplane flying or being next to him and listening to every phone call, within reason, that he had made over that period of time. And never ever, ever, did I hear him say, utter, insinuate anything to do with Russia. He never instructed me or anybody in my immediate presence to ever be involved with Russia, never mentioned Russia collusion, coordination, cooperation, or anything of that nature ever."

Manafort became Trump's campaign manager in June 2016, but resigned two months later amid reports of his business relationship with the Kremlin-backed former Ukrainian leader, Viktor Yanukovich.

