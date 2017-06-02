© Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Corker On Trump: 'Utterly Untruthful President' Who 'Is Debasing' US

by
Chris Walker
The Tennessee Republican didn't hold back on his assessment on Trump's leadership, just a few hours ahead of an important meeting with the president.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) walks alongside reporters on his way to a vote on the Affordable Care Act.

Need a sign that President Donald Trump’s tenure so far is falling apart? Look to members of his own party, such as United States Senator Bob Corker from Tennessee, who is signaling he won’t support Trump in his re-election bid three years from now.

The feud between Corker and Trump escalated to new heights on Tuesday morning, ahead of an important meeting between Trump and GOP senators set to commence this afternoon.

The meeting will discuss changes to the tax code, which under Trump’s proposal would mean huge giveaways to the wealthiest Americans, likely also resulting in tax increases to some in the middle class.

Corker has expressed apprehension about rushing the process. “Unless it reduces deficits — let me say that one more time — unless it reduces deficits and does not add to deficits with reasonable and responsible growth models, and unless we can make it permanent, I don't have any interest in” the tax plan, he said earlier this month.

Trump’s proposal will likely result in higher deficits, as it cuts revenues without cutting spending.

Corker also spoke on the “Today” show this morning, saying that Trump’s visit was more of a photo op than anything else.

Trump took time out on Tuesday morning to respond to Corker on Twitter, attacking him on several fronts.

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, Trump belittled Corker by insulting his work with the Obama administration and engaging in name-calling, calling him “liddle Bob Corker” and a “lightweight.” Trump also reiterated claims that Corker decided not to seek re-election because the president refused to endorse him, a claim that Corker has denied in the past.

Corker took to Twitter himself to acknowledge the president’s tirade — and to ask who fell asleep on the job babysitting Trump.

Corker also held no punches back, speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju about the president’s demeanor ahead of the big meeting.

Raju asked Corker directly if he thought Trump was a good role model for kids. “No, absolutely not,” Corker responded.

Corker also said that he wouldn’t support Trump if he ran for president for a second term, expressing regret for having done so in 2016. “Let’s just put it this way, I would not do that again,” he said.

The senator from Tennessee laid into Trump for his manipulation of facts. Trump has “great difficulty with the truth” on many issues, Corker said, adding that, “It’s unfortunate that our nation finds itself in this place.”

He reiterated his remarks to NBC News shortly after.

“It's up to others...to try and conduct themselves in a manner that's more becoming of a leader. He's obviously not up to that," Corker said.

It is indeed an unfortunate situation that we find ourselves in with this president. One positive outcome of the feud between Corker and Trump, however, is that it seems to be awakening more Republicans to the fact that their de facto leader is behaving like a child more than like a president.

Corker is absolutely right in his assessment of the president: he’s not a role model for children, and he doesn’t like to work with facts when he makes his case for policies. That’s a dangerous mix for a president to engage himself in, no matter which party they belong in.

Read More
How A Stream Of Petty Tweets Put Trump At Odds With The World

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Tags:
bob corker donald trump president of the united states republican party republicans tennessee u.s. senate
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.