Cory Booker Slams DHS Secretary For Covering Trump’s Racist Comment

The New Jersey junior senator tore into the Department of Homeland Security Secretary for not remembering Trump’s “shithole countries” comment.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) slammed Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, calling her “complicit” for defending President Donald Trump’s disgraceful comments made in a recent White House meeting.

Apparently Nielsen, who was testifying under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee, couldn’t recall her boss’ comments about not wanting to accept more immigrants from “shithole” African and Haitian countries.

According to the DHS secretary, she couldn’t hear Trump’s remarks because other senators were talking to each other, making it hard for her to listen to the comment.

An emotional Booker called out Nielsen on her inability to recall the comments.

“The commander in chief, in an Oval Office meeting, referring to people from African countries and Haitians with the most vile and vulgar language — that language festers,” he said.

“When ignorance and bigotry is alive with power, it’s a dangerous force in our country. Your silence and your amnesia is complicity.”

“I receive enough death threats to know the reality,” he added.

Booker joined the Judiciary Committee just last week and happens to be its second-ever African-American member. The senator said he had “tears of rage” when he heard what Trump had said. It made him remember about the time his family was denied housing for being black.

“I’ve got a president of the United States whose office I respect, who talks about the country’s origins of my fellow citizens in the most despicable manner. You don’t remember? You can’t remember the words of your commander in chief?” asked the U.S. senator. “I find that unacceptable.”

The White House hasn’t denied Trump’s comments.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who were present during the meeting, have publicly confirmed them.

Later, the Homeland Security secretary said she wants to make it clear that she detests violence “in all its forms.”

Booker wasn’t the only one to denounce Trump’s disrespectful comments. Earlier, U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) also lamented in an interview, calling the president, “racist.”

“It’s just impossible. It’s not any way you can do that. It’s unreal. It’s unbelievable. It made me sad. It made me cry. As a nation and as a people we’ve come so far, we made so much progress,” Lewis said. “And I think this man, this president is taking up back to another place.”

“I think he is a racist,” he said. “We have to stand up, we have to speak up and not try to sweep it under the rug.”

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst