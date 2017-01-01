Father Reportedly Beats 3 YO Daughter To Death For Failing Math Lesson

"I know that there are individuals who may lose their temper or become frustrated. But that is no excuse, in my opinion, for this sort of action against a child."

A Mississippi father reportedly beat her 3-year-old daughter to death.

Her crime: failing a math lesson.

The Meridian Star reported that 25-year-old Meridian resident Joshua A. Salovich allegedly killed his daughter, Bailey Salovich, after she failed a math lesson and soiled her pants.

"It was all his fault," Meridian Police Detective Kevin Boyd told the court.

A local hospital notified the police of Bailey’s suspicious injuries after she was admitted. They mentioned the injuries could be a result of a deliberate abuse. Police interviewed Bailey’s parents. Though the toddler was flown to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, she succumbed to her injuries.

The hospital officials informed police that the girl was suffering from “brain bleeding, a possibly detached retina and her lungs were filled with blood.”

According to Boyd, the deceased had a swollen, red abdomen, bruises and welts on her legs, lacerations on her buttocks, U-shaped marks on her legs and buttocks along with a head wound.

He mentioned, according to Salovich he was teaching his daughter the numbers. "She apparently did not want to participate and get the correct numbers," Boyd said. "He said he would pop her with his hands on her butt and legs when she got a wrong answer... (he said he) backhanded her several times in the stomach because she kept getting it wrong."

Salovich also later testified to his crime. He told Boyd and Detective Thomas Abate that Bailey soiled herself and, after he removed her clothes, she soiled herself again. After that Salovich grabbed a lash – a rod of bamboo – and hit Bailey with it until the lash broke. He then grabbed a heavy-duty phone charging cord.

When the detectives asked him to measure the intensity of the hit at Bailey on a scale of 1-10.

"And he said, '10,' with no hesitation," mentioned Boyd.

“I killed my child. I killed my child.” he lamented in a statement after learning about his daughter’s death.

"The streets are hard... for her to survive she has to be hard, too," he mentioned in the statement. Salovich was charged with capital murder and denied bond. His wife collapsed in the court room after discovering her husband’s heinous crime.

Police Chief Benny Dubose mentioned after the hearing that this was the first time law enforcement had encountered Bailey’s parents."I know that there are individuals who may lose their temper or become frustrated," said Dubose. "But that is no excuse, in my opinion, for this sort of action against a child."

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Toru Hanai