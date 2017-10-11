Courtney Love Spoke Out About Harvey Weinstein Over A Decade Ago

Long before the allegations against Harvey Weinstein surfaced, singer and actress Courtney Love warned young women about Weinstein's behavior on live TV.

Former front woman of grunge rock band Hole and actress, Courtney Love, once warned the public about Harvey Weinstein and his predatory persona.

The star of "The People vs. Larry Flynt" was approached by a reporter while on the red carpet for the Pamela Anderson Comedy Central Roast in 2005 and asked what advice she would give a “young girl moving to Hollywood.”

Before she answered, she seemed somewhat concerned, saying, “I'll get libeled if I say it.”

Despite the hesitation, she went on to say, “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons [hotel] don't go.”

The video was resurrected by TMZ, and on Saturday, Love clarified that she made that comment over 10 years ago not because she was a victim, but because she had to speak against the abuser.

On Twitter, she explained that she was banned from Hollywood’s top artist agency because of her bravery.

While Love’s publicist has said the artist won’t comment on this incident any further, and CAA said they are not sure what she means by having been blacklisted, it’s clear that Hollywood has long known about Weinstein’s abusive behavior, and yet, nobody seems to have taken the initiative to stand against it in the open until now.

Now that several women have publicly made allegations against Weinstein that involve harassment, abuse, and rape, the public is finally being made aware of how Hollywood has covered up for sexual predators over the decades.

While none of Weinstein’s former partners or victims had the courage or resolve to stand against the serial abuser in the past, Love seems to have been one of the few who went as far as she did, openly telling young actresses to beware of Weinstein as early as 2005.

If the victims of powerful men like Weinstein aren’t given the opportunity to speak, other abusers in high places will continue to act freely, unafraid of the consequences of their actions. But that is also true in other circumstances, even if the attackers do not wield any real power or influence.

Hopefully, this scandal marks the beginning of the end to this ongoing secret predatory behavior in Hollywood.

