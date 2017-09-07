Iowa School Students Appear In Photo Wearing KKK Hoods, Burning Cross

“It’s just something I never thought would have come to Creston. It’s just sad that potential friends of mine would even consider doing anything like that.”

Some high school students in southern Iowa recently appeared in a photo wearing KKK hoods and burning a cross next to a Confederate flag.

One of the five students, who apparently study at Creston Community High School, can also be seen holding a rifle in the picture.

After the incident took place, the school said it had disciplined the students. However, the officials refused to give further details on the matter.

“I'm new to this. I haven't had any situations like this before. Our investigation is ongoing. I would say that picture does not reflect the values of Creston High School, our school district or our community whatsoever,” said Principal Bill Messerole. “We felt the same way that anyone would looking at that photo — just kind of, 'Oh, my goodness.' This is embarrassing for everyone.”

“I think we are in the spotlight now and I think it is up to us to be a model. We have to do something. This is not OK There has certainly been something missing in how we present things to kids. We are going to have to do something different... This is not our culture. This is not what we teach. This is not our community values,” he continued.

Several children who went to the same school said the photo appalled them.

“It’s just something I never thought would have come to Creston. It’s just sad that potential friends of mine would even consider doing anything like that. ... I’ve got to know who my friends are and who to surround myself with,” said Austin Bloyd, a sophomore.

Kylan Smallwood, 16, said, “I’ve never had to go through anything like that.”

It is terrifying to learn this is second such incident to occur in recent days, as students at a predominantly white high school in Indiana came out in droves wearing the Confederate flag after the school banned the racist symbol.

