Low-Crime Singapore Investigates Toothpicks Poking Out Of Bus Seats

“Remember to check your seat next time before sitting, guys!” Shervella Wong posted the helpful advice after she almost sat on a toothpick.

Singapore is known to be a city with the lowest crime rates.

However, the government was right in using the public slogan, “low crime doesn’t mean no crime.”

The management of the bus company reportedly filed a police report last Friday about a passenger seat that was "perforated with toothpicks.”

According to Channel News Asia, the incident took place on an SBS transit bus. Passenger Shervella Wong was about to sit on a seat and almost pricked herself with an upright toothpick. However, she was lucky enough to spot the offending item and remove it.

Nevertheless, it was disturbing. Wong then took to Facebook and advised the public to be careful when sitting in a public bus.

“Remember to check your seat next time before sitting guys!” she wrote after questioning the mentality of the person who places sharp objects that can harm people using public transport.

Her post was shared more than 2,500 times.

Singapore police from Clementi division and officers from TransCom have been on a lookout for the sadist tooth pick plotter since then, and with the help of CCTV cameras they were able to identify one person.

“Through extensive inquiries and with the assistance of CCTV footage, officers … established the identity of the suspect,” said a police statement.

A 60-year-old Singaporean man is now under investigation for punching toothpicks into a seat on a public bus. This suspected case of “mischief” could put him behind bars for up to two years with a fine or with both.

Singaporean authorities are tough on crimes that cause problems for the public. For instance, in an effort to keep streets clean, eating chewing gum is banned in the city.

In 2014, a man was slammed with a fine of $19,800 and sentenced to five hours of Corrective Work Order for throwing cigarettes from a high-rise building 34 times. Later, in 2015, cameras were deployed in 600 locations which reported persistent cases of high-rise littering. 206 actions were taken against the offenders.

