Cub Scouts Kick Out 11-Year-Old For Asking GOP Lawmaker About Gun Laws

“Why on earth would you want someone who beats their wife to have access to a gun?" 11-year-old Ames Mayfield asked Colorado Republican Vicki Marble.

The Cub Scouts reportedly expelled an 11-year-old for daring to ask a local Republican politician about her stance on gun control and her past controversial remarks about African Americans.

Ames Mayfield and other members of his den attended a question-and-answer session with State Sen. Vicki Marble in Broomfield, Colorado, organized by the Boy Scouts of America. Whereas all other scouts asked the lawmaker about President Donald Trump’s impending border wall and fossil fuels, Mayfield decided to pose some hard-hitting and extremely important questions.

The young boy, who is a fifth-grader at Prospect Ridge Academy and has been a scout for almost five years, asked Marble about the comments she made during a 2013 legislative hearing on poverty, suggesting African Americans had poor health and suffered from poverty because they ate a lot of barbecued chicken.

“I was astonished that you blamed black people for poor health and poverty because of all the chicken and barbecue they eat,” Ames said.

However, the Republican outright denied it.

“I didn’t, that was made up by the media,” she responded in rather measured tone. “So, you want to believe it? You believe it. But that’s not how it went down. I didn’t do that. That was false. Get both sides of the story.”

She then went on a lengthy rant about her “multicultural family.”

"I have blacks in my family. I have blacks and Mexican – they aren't Latino, they're Mexican,” Marble added. “I have Jew. Oh, and I have Native American too.”

Well, firstly, nothing about the phrasing of that sentence seems right.

Secondly, to put things into perspective, here is an excerpt from the Denver Post, published Aug. 21, 2013:

“When you look at life expectancy, there are problems in the black race,” Marble said. “Sickle-cell anemia is something that comes up. Diabetes is something that’s prevalent in the genetic makeup, and you just can’t help it. Although I’ve got to say, I’ve never had better barbecue and better chicken and ate better in my life than when you go down South and you, I mean, I love it. Everybody loves it.”

Perhaps, the lawmaker needed a refresher on her racially charged comments.

But that is not what got Ames kicked out. His mother, Lori Mayfield, said it was her son’s question about gun control that ended in him being removed from the program.

“I was shocked that you co-sponsored a bill to allow domestic violence offenders to continue to own a gun,” Ames asked Marble. “Why on earth would you want someone who beats their wife to have access to a gun?”

It was then when an adult, who was facilitating the discussion, cut off the boy.

“OK, Ames. That is a really thorough question.”

Mayfield was expelled shortly after.

“He is heartbroken his den leader kicked him out. What does that teach scouts (about asking challenging questions)?” the mother asked.

Meanwhile, the Boy Scouts of America's Denver Area Council said they are going to find Ames another den “so that he may continue to participate in the scouting program.” The council also said it is up to the program leaders to determine whether someone is eligible to be a scout.

WTF—Cub Scout gets kicked out of den for (accurately) questioning a GOP state senator about past racist comments.https://t.co/gTIacAUF9G pic.twitter.com/y4PeBJw2nN — Reed F. Richardson (@reedfrich) October 19, 2017

We need to raise a stink about the Cub Scout who was kicked out of his group for asking a legislator about gun laws???? — MM (@creekbear) October 20, 2017

This is exactly the kind of courage we need in Congress. Ames, call me in 14 years. I’ll campaign for you. https://t.co/fdE4DinnRk — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 19, 2017

An 11-year-old cub scout got booted from his den because he dared ask a GOP lawmaker about her comments on “problems in the black race.” https://t.co/ENmvmVYlFm pic.twitter.com/tObP94cyCw — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 19, 2017

11-year old Ames Mayfield may not be a Cub Scout anymore -- but he is a swing-state hero. https://t.co/yElHessAGO — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) October 20, 2017

Thumbnail / Banner: Reuters, David Manning