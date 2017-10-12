Cuomo Rejects Trump’s Divisive Comments After NYC Terror Attack

President Donald Trump decided to make a nonfactual comment after the NYC terror attack — only to be slammed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo afterward.

Even in times of tragedy, President Donald Trump appears to have zero interest in putting truth first.

Following the horrific and deadly act that terrorized lower Manhattan late Tuesday — instead of contacting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to offer his support — Trump took to Twitter to show he couldn't even wait for official investigations to be finalized before blaming immigration for the incident. That, Uproxx reports, did not please Cuomo.

Gov. Cuomo on Trump's tweets about the NY terror attack: They "were not helpful. I don't think they were factual" https://t.co/A15pvjqcwZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 1, 2017

On Twitter, Trump referred to the “Diversity Visa Lottery Program” as the legal program to blame for bringing suspect Sayfullo Saipov into the United States while using the opportunity to mock New York Sen. Chuck Schumer for having originally written the bill that made the program possible.

The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

The president had clearly watched Fox News, where conservative reporters were politicizing the terror attack.

But despite Trump’s claim that Schumer was to blame for the rule that allowed Tuesday’s suspect to enter the country, the senator actually attempted to repeal the Diversity Visa Lottery Program four years ago.

In 2013, Schumer, along with others, attempted to drastically change the country’s immigration law, and part of the effort was to bring the program to an end.

On Twitter, the New York senator responded to the president by accusing him of politicizing a tragedy.

I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

But it was Cuomo who offered the best response to the president.

“I am not bothered that the president didn’t call,” he said. “I am bothered by an attempt by anyone to try to politicize this situation. That plays right into the hands of the terrorists.”

He then added:

“I don’t think they were factual. I think they tended to point fingers and politicize the situation. He was referring back to an immigration policy that dealt with a lottery and blaming people who passed that immigration policy. His tweet wasn’t even accurate, as far as I’m concerned. That was a bipartisan law that was passed that had basically no relevance to the facts of this situation. As I said before, you play into the hands of the terrorists to the extent you disrupt and divide and frighten people in this society. The tone now should be the exact opposite, by all officials on all levels. This is about unification. This is about solidarity. This is about normalization. This is about protection. The last thing it’s about is politics, period.”

Unfortunately, Trump seems unwilling to do anything in his power to bring Americans together, regardless of where they stand politically. The fact that he went as far as to politicize such a tragedy proves that much.

