After DACA Decision, Mayor Declares City Trump-Free Zone

“You have nothing to worry about. And I want you to know this, and I want your families to know this.”

In reference to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA, Chicago mayor has come forward and welcomed Dreamers to the city, calling it a “Trump-free zone.”

While speaking at Chicago's Solorio Academy High School, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, “To all the Dreamers that are here in this room and the city of Chicago: you are welcome in the city of Chicago. This is your home and you have nothing to worry about.”

He further added, “Chicago, our schools, our neighborhoods, our city, as it relates to what President Trump said, will be a Trump-free zone. You have nothing to worry about. And I want you to know this, and I want your families to know this. And rest assured, I want you to come to school … and pursue your dreams.”

Former President Barrack Obama established the DACA in 2012. The program has granted temporary protection from deportation to almost 800,000 young men and women, brought into the United States illegally as children. Under the legislation, these undocumented immigrants could work legally without fear of being deported.

However, Trump scrapped the program, leaving the future of so-called Dreamers in jeopardy.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the decision in a speech riddled with lies, as the Trump administration said no current beneficiaries of the program would be affected before March 5.

“To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It’s just that simple. That would be an open-border policy and the American people have rightly rejected that,” Sessions said in the announcement.

The move marked the latest action by Trump to alienate Hispanic Americans, a growing segment of the U.S. population and an increasingly important voting bloc. Most of the immigrants protected by the program came from Mexico and other Latin American countries.

The announcement triggered protests and approximately 100 protesters sat with arms linked in the street outside Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Hundreds more rallied in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., and shut down Pennsylvania Avenue as they marched toward the Trump International Hotel in support of DACA.

For The First Time, Obama Speaks Out Against Trump Over DACA Decision

