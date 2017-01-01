Hero Dad Saves Child With A Kung-Fu Style Kick To Abductor's Crotch

A quick-thinking father saved his daughter from the clutches of a would-be kidnapper with a powerful kick in Jiamusi, China.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a hooded man following the father-daughter duo as they browsed market stalls.

As they prepare to leave, the man gets closer to the child and tries to grab her.

However, the quick-thinking dad wastes no time and gives a powerful kick to the would-be kidnapper's crotch, thereby saving his daughter from the crook's clutches.

The Sun reports traders in the market, where the incident occurred, had reported the hooded man who had tried to snatch children before.

Child abduction is an epidemic in China. A 2015 BBC report stated approximately 20,000 children are abducted in the country each year.

