Police Officer Body-Slams 12-Year-Old Girl, Breaks Her Clavicle

It’s obvious the police officers at the Dallas Independent School District (DISC) need a lot of training on how to handle issues with little children.

A police officer from the district has been put on administrative leave after he body-slammed a 12-year-old girl, resulting in a fracture.

The incident happened at Piedmont Global Academy School’s campus at Dallas, Texas, and was caught on camera. The video shows two sixth -grade girls, surrounded by a crowd of students, in a physical altercation with each other until an unnamed officer interrupts their brawl. In order to break up the fight, the officer grabs one of the girls — identified as Mariana Benton — lifts her up into the air and slams her to the ground like a rag doll.

People can be heard shouting and gasping in shock as Benton hits the ground and lies there, moaning. The officer, instead of stopping, then takes out a can of mace and sprays it straight into the girls face.

The violent interaction left the girl with a broken collar bone and stinging eyes — and no apology from the police officer.

“The officer came and grabbed me and body slammed me, then put the pepper spray,” Benton told a local television station. “He pepper sprayed me in the eyes and I couldn't open my eyes because it was burning me, the eyes, so then they took us to the nurse to put water.”

“He didn’t say anything,” added the 12-year-old girl after she was asked about the officer’s reaction.

“Her clavicle is fractured,” her mother Alma Valadez said. “It makes me mad, angry. She's 12 years old. She weighs 100 pounds.”

The school district investigated Benton’s case and suspended her for three days, according to Dallas Morning News. She was also hospitalized for her broken clavicle and came to school after three days with a sling.

Meanwhile, the Piedmont Global Academy put the police officer on administrative leave and has refused to release his name, they school district also said that the officer’s actions do not “represent the type of response we want our officers to display.”

However, Valdez asserts the man should no longer be allowed to work with children on account of how he treated her daughter.

“I don't want him being suspended, I want him get fired,” Valdez said. “Why is he still working with kids? He's not capable of working like that.”

The mother is now looking to file a lawsuit against the school. She also said the school administrations have threatened the students who filmed the brutal incident to delete the videos.

This isn’t the first time the Dallas Independent School District officers have been out of line. Earlier this week, a 7-year-old boy with ADHD was handcuffed and placed in a mental facility for six days — all without the knowledge of his parents — after he disrupted a class.