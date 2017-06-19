Darren Osborne: The Terror Suspect Who Attacked Muslims In London

Despite allegations that Osborne deliberately targeted a community on the basis of its religion, several news outlets began humanizing him as a “jobless lone wolf.”

On June 19, a white man, identified as 47-year-old Cardiff resident, Darren Osborne, drove a van into a group of worshippers outside the Finsbury Park Mosque after evening prayers, killing one person and injuring several more.

The victims of the attack were all Muslims and the authorities shortly declared the incident a terror attack. Witnesses claimed Osborne shouted: “I want to kill all Muslims”, before bystanders pinned him to the ground.

Despite allegations that Osborne deliberately targeted a community on the basis of its religion, several news outlets began humanizing him as a “jobless lone wolf,” "complex,” "troubled" and “father of four.”

However, the details that have emerged since the attack have revealed Osborne’s violent past.

As per accounts from Osborne’s local pub, the Hollybush in Pentwyn, the attacker was “drunk” the night before the attack.

“He got chucked out as he was so drunk,” a regular told The Sun. “He was cursing Muslims and saying he would do some damage.”

“He's a loud and aggressive person,” another added. “He's always shouting the odds if anyone disagrees with him.”

Osborne was born in Singapore in 1969. He was raised in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, where he lived with his parents John and Christine. He attended Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College.

The terror suspect’s mother reportedly came across her son’s arrest on the television.

"This is every mother's worst nightmare," the 72-year-old told The Sun. "My son is no terrorist — he's just a man with problems and I don't know how to cope with all this," she added.

However, some of Osborne’s former friends didn’t seem to agree.

“The words I would use to describe Darren would be a 'bloody psycho,’” said one woman in Weston-super-Mare, according to Mail Online. “He is vile. He would just drink too much and flip the switch I guess. I only witnessed one of his fights. It must have been 15 odd years ago.”

Reports have also emerged that Osborne, an unemployed mechanic, separated from his partner, identified as Sarah Andrews, six months ago.

The attacker’s neighbors also complained of his aggressive behavior.

“He always seemed an aggressive and strange person,” Rebecca Carpenter, a pharmacist, told The Guardian. “He drove around in an old car that was always damaged.”

Another said that Osborne had lived on the Cardiff estate for a few years.

“He’s always been a complete cunt but this is really surprising,” the unnamed local said, according to the Metro newspaper.

Osborne’s next-door-neighbor, Khadijh Sherazi, a Muslim convert, revealed he racially abused her 12-year-old son, Nadeem, on the weekend.

“I was on my bike and he just came up to me and said ‘in-bred,” said Nadeem. “Just out there [on the road]. It was just a normal voice. He just said it.”

Although the terror suspect’s family claims he didn’t have a political agenda, witnesses claim his actions were driven by religious hatred.

Osborne has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a terrorist offence.