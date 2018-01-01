© Reuters, Lucas Jackson

Pro-Trump Sheriff Threatens To Make Media 'Taste Their Own Blood’

by
Shafaq Naveed
Former Milwaukee county sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr. recently tweeted he wanted to punch "the lying lib media" in the nose and "make them taste their own blood."

 

 

Former Milwaukee county sheriff and President Donald Trump’s ardent follower, David  Clarke Jr. recently threatened CNN, with a repulsive image, where he can be seen beating up a wrestler whose head was photoshopped with a logo of the news agency and Trump was holding him, apparently supporting Clarke in the revolting picture.

The former Milwaukee county sheriff threatened to make the media “taste their own blood,” following news reports of bombshell allegations in an FBI affidavit that explained how he ordered his deputies to harass a man after a flight.

According to the affidavit, Clarke had an unpleasant exchange with a fellow plane passenger, Dan Black, during an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Milwaukee last January, and apparently, that was enough to prompt the sheriff’s sense of revenge.

 

The 24-year-old victim reportedly asked Clarke if he was the famous sheriff. Upon getting a positive response, Black shook his head. According to the suit, the sheriff asked Black if he had a problem, to which the other passenger said “no.” Black says he then moved on and took his seat.

However when the plane arrived at its destination, Clarke allegedly sent a text message to Captain Mark Witek, telling him to target Black and bring him aside for an interview.

The instructions read:

“Just a field interview, no arrest unless he become (sic) an asshole with your guys. Question for him is why he said anything to me. Why didn’t he just keep his mouth shut? Follow him to baggage and out the door. You can escort me to carousel after I point him out.”

 

The FBI sought access to Clarke’s emails as agents believed he either personally attacked Black in posts on the Milwaukee County Sheriff Facebook page, or encouraged his staff to do so, according to the affidavit.

Following his misuse of power, a search warrant affidavit for Clarke’s emails was filed in district court this week. After the stories of the affidavit made headlines, Clarke slammed several media outlets, calling them “fake news.”

 

 

 

 

And twitter, apparently did nothing to stop Clarke from spewing these hate messages.

Clarke later boasted about twitter not taking an action against him, like it was some sort of a victory.

 

A civil rights lawsuit filed by Black is pending against Clarke.

Trump’s Treasury Nominee Falsely Claims He Has Dartmouth Degree

Thumbnail/Banner Image:  Reuters, Lucas Jackson 

