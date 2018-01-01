Pro-Trump Sheriff Threatens To Make Media 'Taste Their Own Blood’

Former Milwaukee county sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr. recently tweeted he wanted to punch "the lying lib media" in the nose and "make them taste their own blood."

BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown pic.twitter.com/T2NY2psHCR — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

Former Milwaukee county sheriff and President Donald Trump’s ardent follower, David Clarke Jr. recently threatened CNN, with a repulsive image, where he can be seen beating up a wrestler whose head was photoshopped with a logo of the news agency and Trump was holding him, apparently supporting Clarke in the revolting picture.

The former Milwaukee county sheriff threatened to make the media “taste their own blood,” following news reports of bombshell allegations in an FBI affidavit that explained how he ordered his deputies to harass a man after a flight.

According to the affidavit, Clarke had an unpleasant exchange with a fellow plane passenger, Dan Black, during an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Milwaukee last January, and apparently, that was enough to prompt the sheriff’s sense of revenge.

NEW: According to federal court filing made public today, the FBI has executed a search warrant on an e-mail address associated with Trump surrogate and former sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. pic.twitter.com/Q0AdDqyAaP — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 29, 2017

The 24-year-old victim reportedly asked Clarke if he was the famous sheriff. Upon getting a positive response, Black shook his head. According to the suit, the sheriff asked Black if he had a problem, to which the other passenger said “no.” Black says he then moved on and took his seat.

However when the plane arrived at its destination, Clarke allegedly sent a text message to Captain Mark Witek, telling him to target Black and bring him aside for an interview.

The instructions read:

“Just a field interview, no arrest unless he become (sic) an asshole with your guys. Question for him is why he said anything to me. Why didn’t he just keep his mouth shut? Follow him to baggage and out the door. You can escort me to carousel after I point him out.”

FBI is reading Sheriff David Clarke's text messages to staff, according to search warrant affidavit. Here's one exchange after incident at airport pic.twitter.com/V6e80FBXZB — Robert Snell (@robertsnellnews) December 29, 2017

The FBI sought access to Clarke’s emails as agents believed he either personally attacked Black in posts on the Milwaukee County Sheriff Facebook page, or encouraged his staff to do so, according to the affidavit.

Following his misuse of power, a search warrant affidavit for Clarke’s emails was filed in district court this week. After the stories of the affidavit made headlines, Clarke slammed several media outlets, calling them “fake news.”

Nothing like getting under the skin of lefties like I did today. I fight to win. You come at me libs you better bring a hard hat, some aspirin and your veggie wrap because it’s going to be a long day and I’m going to smack you around until you crawl back to your mom’s basement. pic.twitter.com/CgmrRiBp8Y — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

LYING LIB MEDIA can’t beat me with a coherent counter argument so they resort to what liberals do when they have no logical narrative. They try to silence me by creating FAKE NEWS from LIES to smear me like they did yesterday. I don’t back down, I punch back. Bring it scum bags pic.twitter.com/rpyHCb0659 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

This meme epitomizes the attitude of the LYING LIB MEDIA and their goon liberal followers. Two UNFOUNDED twitter complaints were made yesterday against me as I PUNKED THEM OUT for a drive-by hit job they did with FAKE NEWS. When they get hit back they run to mommy to whine. pic.twitter.com/RbHQdv0Zj5 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

I keep warning the LYING LIB MEDIA and their liberal goons NOT TO POKE THE DOG because I BITE BACK. They continue to think I will take their DRIVE-BY HIT SMEARS lying down. I WASN’T BUILT TO BACK DOWN. They are not used to THIS conservative’s style of SMASH-MOUTH POLITICS #MAGA. pic.twitter.com/n7FeMsqiwa — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

And twitter, apparently did nothing to stop Clarke from spewing these hate messages.

Clarke later boasted about twitter not taking an action against him, like it was some sort of a victory.

LYING LIB MEDIA and WHINEY LIBS can’t take the heat. They pick a fight with me putting out FAKE NEWS and when I clobber them for doing it they run to mommy looking for help. They are still making Twitter complaints over my tweets. None have been sustained. #CRYBULLIES. pic.twitter.com/yJcA77krVU — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

A civil rights lawsuit filed by Black is pending against Clarke.

