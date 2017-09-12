Man Uses Racial Slur At Black Couple Protesting The National Anthem

“We’ve got build our country back together, we’ve got to come together, whatever that may mean. But that’s going in the opposite direction…the racial slur, that’s going backwards.”

A Detroit store owner posted a photo of a black man and woman, who declined to stand for the national anthem at a Detroit Lions game, and used a racial slur against them.

David Doptis owns a business in Pontiac called Restaurant Liquidation Auctions. He posted a picture with caption that read, “You wanna sit down for the national anthem? You don’t like out country the get the “f***” outtt.”

The caption further read, “ignorant n*****s.”

Stacey Graham, the woman in the picture, is a Lion’s season ticket holder. She said she disagrees with the anthem’s third verse and has been sitting through it since last year.

Can someone tell me the name of the business David Doptis owns in Pontiac so I can tell local college students not to support? — MeAgain (@MeAgainBetter) September 12, 2017

“Everybody has an opinion. He probably could’ve stuck with, ‘he wishes we would’ve stood,’ and I would’ve been like ‘okay’, but to write that under our picture — no words. We’ve got build our country back together, we’ve got to come together, whatever that may mean. But that’s going in the opposite direction — the racial slur, that’s going backwards,” she said.

After backlash on the photo grew, Doptis denied posting the picture online.

“I didn’t post any pictures, any collages anything. I don’t know where that even came from,” he said on a now-deleted social media account.

However, Doptis couldn’t be reached out for comments. People on social media criticized the man for his alleged racist act.

“David Doptis, you had all the space and opportunity to say something to them face to face but ran to Facebook,” said a Twitter user.

While another one said, “@Lions Will you investigate the Facebook post by David Doptis? If he's a season ticket holder revoke his tickets.”

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters, Jim Brown