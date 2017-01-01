Bodies Of Rohingya Children Shot Dead By Police Wash Up On River Banks

The world needs to come together and take measures against these brutal acts so that no more child depicts destruction of a war-torn zone.

The Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar is facing the deadliest violence in decades. The state-sanctioned genocide in the Buddhist-majority Rakhine state has forced some 379,000 civilians to flee to Bangladesh in the last couple of weeks alone.

According to a UNICEF report, out of the number of civilians who have fled the massacre, nearly 200,000 are children. The report further reveals more than 1,000 of them are unaccompanied.

No matter where the conflict is or is who the perpetrator is, children are always innocent.

However, as a newly surfaced video shows, not all Rohingya children got the opportunity to flee the area. Dead bodies of an innocent boy and an infant washed up on the bank of Naf River after they were reportedly shot to death by the Burmese police.

As the unfortunate video of the scene went viral on social media, relatives of Rohingya Muslims shared how their families are being “slaughtered” by Burmese authorities when they try to flee the violence.

The atrocities don’t end there. The minority community’s houses are also burnt to the ground and their crops are destroyed. Hundreds of them have drowned as their boats capsize while trying to reach safe territories.

Around 400,000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh in less than three weeks and people are still arriving by land and sea after attacks by alleged Rohingya militants sparked a fierce counteroffensive by Myanmar’s army.

The horrific images of the dead Rohingya children are reminiscent of the tragic death of 3-year-old Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi, who was pictured lying face down on a Turkish beach after a perilous journey across the Mediterranean.

The toddler was traveling with his father, mother and brother when their boat capsized on its way to Greek island of Kos.

Another heart-wrenching video of a Syrian boy, Omran Daqaneesh, showed how innocent children are caught in the crosshairs of political power play.

Little Omran was rescued along with three other young children from the debris of his home by volunteers from Syria’s Civil Defense group. His face was covered in a thick layer of dust and blood as he sat on a bright orange chair inside an ambulance, dazed and confused, with his tiny feet dangling near the edge of his seat.

These tragic incidents go to show how children are affected by these in humane acts and how they are left to be traumatized for the rest of their lives while many innocent lives are also taken away in the course.

Sadly, the atrocities on the Rohingya Muslims don’t seem to end anytime soon. Their problems are increasing, they’re losing their homes, possessions and families but the world is talking very less about it let alone taking action on it.

The world needs to come together and take measures against these brutal acts so that no more child becomes the symbol of a war-torn zone.

