Venezuelans Die Of Hunger As Maduro’s Family Enjoys Skydiving

While Venezuela faces a soaring rise in death of infants, and people eat trash to stay alive, President Nicolas Maduro’s step sons enjoy skydiving with international athletes.

At a time when the Venezuela economic crisis has taken a deadly toll on its people, with record increases in death of babies, dirth of food and medical shortages, President Nicolas Maduro’s step children and nephews decided to setup an example of pretense and inhumanity.

Professional skydivers from the Red Bull Athletic Team, Amy Chmelecki, Mike Swanson, Jon Devore, Filippo “Ippo” Fabbi, and global champion Noah Bahnson , skydived with Maduro’s stepsons, namely Yosser Gavidia Flores, Walter Gavidia Flores and Yoswal Gavidia Flores.

They sporting event lasted four days.

This was nothing but a revolting display of power the Venezuelan dictator has on its working class, whose people get crushed while protesting for their rights on the streets while his family have all the liberty to enjoy their lives.

“It is outrageously insensitive that Red Bull athletes, probably attracted by considerable fees and exhibiting no basic decency or concern for brand reputation, are training the stepchildren of Venezuela’s authoritarian rulers responsible for widespread and systematic attacks on prodemocracy students, amounting to crimes against humanity,” said Javier El-Hage, chief legal officer of the Human Rights Foundation (HRF).

HRF was the first one to voice their opinion against this very public murder of humanity.

After facing backlash for supporting a family of terrorists who was killing people in the country on a daily basis, Red Bull said it played no role in the event whatsoever. Although the trip actually happened, the energy drink claimed the athletes paid for themselves.

"Red Bull did not finance these athletes in Venezuela or have any involvement in this event," a Red Bull spokesperson stated. The energy drink company said the athletes "were simply following the invitation of an old friend at SkyDive Caribbean," referring to the Venezuelan company that organized the event and invited the athletes.

According to a source in Venezuela, SkyDive Caribbean initially agreed to pay each Red Bull athlete $350 a day, along with free food, accommodation and transportation. But once the Human Rights Foundation published its article, the athletes refused to accept any compensation before quickly leaving Venezuela. However, they still got the free food, accommodation and transportation while in Venezuela.

People on social media were quick to express their disgust on social media, asking the athletes and the energy drink company for justification.

Boycott Red Bull While young Libertarians are murdered in Venezuela, you receive money from drug traffickers and organized crime @redbull https://t.co/HTjhSeFfiv — SOS FOR VENEZUELA (@SOS911Venezuela) May 15, 2017

Hey @CatGreggs, why are Red Bull athletes training the family of Venezuela’s dictatorship at this time of repression and bloodshed? — David Martínez (@OnlyApo) May 6, 2017

Venezuela: Why Are Red Bull Athletes Training the Children of President Maduro and of Drug Kingpin Hugo Carvajal? https://t.co/CKRttDtDKU pic.twitter.com/5ZE01GsxVJ — InformadorVeraz (@InformadorVeraz) May 7, 2017

.@redbull

It is unacceptable for your athletes to be training the family of Venezuela’s dictatorship#ShameOnRedBull — Christian Burgazzi (@cburgazzi) May 8, 2017