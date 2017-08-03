Pizza Delivery Guy Walks To Deliver Pizza After His Car Breaks Down

"When my pizza hadn't come, ... I was wondering what the heck was going on," explained the now happy customer, whose faith in humanity was restored all thanks to pizza.

A Pizza had to be delivered. The delivery person’s car broke down. What followed restored everyone’s faith in humanity.

Ashley Schafer ordered Pizza from Domino’s late at night on July 15. She lives with her daughters who are 20-months and 5-year-old, they were fast asleep, so she couldn't leave the house to get Pizza herself.

She decided to place an order for home delivery.

"My husband is third shift so sometimes we have dinner for breakfast and all eat together," Schafer said. "This night I decided to order the pizza to have it for the morning."

But something wasn’t right. When Schafer checked the app on her phone she discovered the pizza person left the store at 11:24 p.m.

An hour went by but there was no sign of the Pizza.

“When my pizza hadn’t come, … I was wondering what the heck was going on,” she said.

There was finally a knock on her door after some time, “Yay, Pizza” she thought to herself, only to find out that it was the Domino’s assistant manager who came to inform that the delivery person’s car broke down, what was even more concerning was this information:

The pizza delivery person, Ben Houston, was deaf.

"I told him I wasn't worried about the pizza. Go find Ben," she said. "It was 12:30 in the morning and being a delivery driver can be dangerous as it is."

However, Houston was determined to deliver the pizza.

After two hours of having placed the order, Houston reached Schafer’s residence with the coveted pizza in his hands. He apologized for the wait, Schafer told him she heard from his manager and gave him a tip of $20 for all the trouble he went through.

Schafer was amazed when she saw the deaf pizza delivery guy walk on foot on his way back.

"It's more than pizza of course," she wrote. "It's an enormous understanding of responsibility, respect for self and another human being, and above all unsolicited kindness."

Schafer was naturally moved by Houston’s determination, she setup a GoFundMe account to “keep him on the road.”

“I appreciated that she set up a GoFundMe so I can fix the car and don’t have to ever worry about it again for a while,” said the determined pizza delivery person.

The 23-year-old later told DPAN.TV The Sign Language Channel, following the car problem he knocked on someone’s door and asked them to tell his manager about his broken vehicle. He then decided to walk on foot to deliver the Pizza since he was just a few blocks away from Schafer's home.

"I put my problems aside and finished my job helping others," he said. "Not many would do the same. I thought, 'Why not?'"

Read More Even Chaotic G20 Protests Couldn’t Stop This Pizza Delivery Guy

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Russell Boyce, File Photo