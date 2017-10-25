Delaware Man Wanted To Firebomb His 'Muslim' Neighbors

“For someone to draw an opinion of people just based on the color of their skin is obviously disturbing. That he threatened to take possible action is very alarming.”

A Delaware man, who reportedly threatened to throw Molotov cocktails at his neighbors house who he believed were Muslim, has been charged of hate crime.

Gerard Medvec, 64, told police he believed his neighbors were determined to do harm to his nation and he would stop them from doing so by firebombing their house.

He also told investigators that he used to spy on them. According to court documents, Medvec mentioned “taking the fight to them” and also said he “seriously thought about throwing some Molotov cocktails” at his neighbors’ house.

Police also found two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun from his home.

However, Delaware City Police Chief David Baylor confirmed that his neighbors are not Muslim.

“For someone to draw an opinion of people just based on the color of their skin is obviously disturbing. That he threatened to take possible action is very alarming,” he said.

Court documents also reveal that Medvec called authorities on Oct. 14 and said there had been a threat on his life. When police arrived at his place while responding to the call, they discovered binoculars at his place. After three days, a psychiatrist visited him along with police. That is when they noticed the weapons.

Police then asked Medvec to accompany them to the police station and talk to social workers. In discussion with social workers, he told them about his intentions in order to keep himself and his country “safe.”

He also told them that he believed his life was at stake and he felt his neighbors were watching him from their porch.

After talking to Medvec, the social workers discussed his case with Delaware Attorney General’s Office and his intentions were labeled as hate crime. He was arrested but was later released on $4,000 secured bond.

However, the court ordered a monitoring device to be fitted.

While responding to the hate crime charges, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said, “We welcome the hate crime charge in this case as an indication that law enforcement authorities are taking the alleged bias motive seriously.”

