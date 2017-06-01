Delta Allowed Drunk Passenger To Masturbate, Grope Woman On Flight

Rhonda Costigan said a drunken man came up to her on a Delta flight and started rubbing her thigh. Although, the passenger was convicted, she now believes the airline is liable too.

A Michigan woman is suing Delta Airlines for $10 million for looking the other way while a drunken passenger “freely roamed the plane” and later sexually assaulted her.

Rhonda Costigan, a waitress from Garden City, Michigan, was flying home from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with her 15-year-old daughter after attending a cheerleading competition on July 27, 2016, when the incident occurred.

Christopher Finkley, 41, a trucker, sat down next to Costigan during the flight and began to rub the exposed skin of her upper thigh. He also told her he “liked white women” and asked her “where’s your man?”

Attorney Gerald Acker, representing Costigan, said it is believed the man was inebriated because he was served alcohol on the flight.

Despite the fact she kept telling him to stop, the trucker continued to grope her leg and, at one point, slid his hands up her shorts, claimed the lawsuit.

“I was trapped and unable to flee,” Costigan said at a press conference Tuesday. “And with my daughter and her friends in the row behind me, I was frozen in terror.”

Fortunately, the man stopped his assault and went back to his own seat when it was announced the plane was about to land.

However, even after returning to his seat, the perverted man continued “rubbing his exposed penis,” said the complaint.

Finkley was arrested and questioned after the flight landed and he first denied his deviant behavior, claiming the “zipper of his shorts must have come down.” However, when officers told him witnesses saw him masturbating, he changed his statement saying he likes to massage himself under his “happy place.”

He also said it was not his intention for anyone to see his genitals but admitted the flight crew may have glimpsed it.

The man was found guilty of indecent exposure and sexual assault and ordered to pay $1000 in fines, spend seven days in jail and pay $400 in restitution. However, Costigan learned during the hearing that the staff was aware of the man’s inappropriate behavior.

According to court documents, a flight attendant saw Finkley, masturbating with his genitals exposed in the first-class section of the plane before the sexual assault happened. The attendant reported the incident to the pilot who notified the Detroit Metro Airport police.

However, the staff did nothing to ensure the man kept to his seat and allowed the “sexual deviant passenger to freely roam the plane.”

She also said Delta Airlines staff “could have stopped this, but instead chose not to.”

The woman is now bent on suing the airline for $1 million for failing to ensure Finkley does not harm other passengers.

It seems Delta is not having a good year. During the first quarter of the year, the airline came under fire when its pilot slapped a woman in the fact to break up a brawl. Moreover, a man was kicked off the plane for going to the bathroom during a 30-minute tarmac delay.