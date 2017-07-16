Delta Fires Back At Ann Coulter For Having A Meltdown Over Seat Change

Ann Coulter went on a Twitter rant, declaring Delta “the worst airline in America” for moving her from an aisle seat to a window in the same row.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter seems to have done something no one thought possible: she has encouraged people to defend an airline that was only making headlines for its unsatisfactory customer service and inappropriate behavior.

Over the past several months, Delta Airlines mostly made headlines for the worst reasons. However, the air carrier got a chance to turn around its public perception after Coulter went on a raging Twitter rant and declared it “the worst airline in America” for daring to move her from an aisle seat with “extra legroom” to a window.

Here is what reportedly happened: Coulter was flying to West Palm Beach, Florida, from New York's LaGuardia airport when she changed her originally booked window seat to an aisle on the same exit row within 24 hours of the departure. It is important to note both the seats had the same legroom. At the time of boarding, the airline apparently moved the rightwing pundit to her previously allocated seat to accommodate seating requests from other passengers.

Delta representative Anthony Black told BuzzFeed News said Coulter did not say anything or complain about the de-seating the entire flight. It was only after the plane landed that she took to Twitter to criticize the airline.

Here are a few tweets where she profusely insulted the carrier, its staff and even the passenger who allegedly took her seat.

Hey @Delta, you mind telling me why it was an "emergency" to move someone else into the seat I had carefully chosen in advance and booked? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

"Why are you taking me out of the extra room seat I specifically booked, @Delta?' Flight attendant: "I don't know.” pic.twitter.com/a0M1faZXMu — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Suck-ass @Delta spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Suckiest @Delta moved me from my PRE-BOOKED SEAT & gave it to some woman, not elderly, child, or sick. I have pictures so don’t lie, @Delta! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Hey @Delta, if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

A Delta representative said their social media and customer care teams reached out to Coulter right after she began her weekend-long tirade, but they did not receive any response from her.

Coulter then began drudging up old, negative articles about Delta, which is when they decided to hit back in an epic way.

@AnnCoulter We're sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for and will refund your $30. (cont.) — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

The airline also released a statement:

“We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for. More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable,” it read. “Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen. Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience. We will refund Ms. Coulter's $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased.”

The internet couldn’t help but praise Delta for taking a stand against Coulter, who famously wrote, “Sorry about the dragging. But convicted pill-mill doctor should be deported,” after a bloodied passenger was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight.

Delta giving Ann Coulter back her $30 pic.twitter.com/yroHSLm4uY — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 16, 2017

delta you're doing amazing sweetie 😘 https://t.co/xvKPKkUQRG — corey kindberg (@coreykindberg) July 16, 2017

I'm a @united Million Miler, but this response alone makes me consider Delta. #nohate — Zena Burns (@zenaburns) July 16, 2017

Congrats, @AnnCoulter, you've done the impossible. People are actually defending an airline. — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) July 16, 2017

The only thing she has accomplished here is making sure more people fly Delta whenever possible. — Stephanie McCown (@Lunges_n_Lashes) July 17, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters