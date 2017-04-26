Passenger Kicked Off Over ‘Urgent’ Trip To Restroom

In yet another embarrassing incident involving a U.S. airline, Delta kicked a passenger off a flight when he went to use the bathroom during a tarmac delay.

Just weeks after the United fiasco, yet another case of alleged mistreatment at the hands of a U.S. airline has emerged.

A Delta passenger was reportedly forced to get off a plane after an ‘urgent’ trip to the restroom during a 30 minute-tarmac delay.

Kima Hamilton, a 39-year-old man was flying from Atlanta to Milwaukee on April 18 on Delta Airlines Flight 2035. According to reports, the first time the man asked to go to the lavatory, his request was denied. However, when the plane waited for half an hour, he made a quick run and came back to his seat.

It was then when he was told that he couldn’t be on the flight.

A fellow passenger, Krista Rosolino, recorded the incident.

“I don’t understand why I have to get off this plane,” Hamilton, who is a poet and disc jockey, can be heard saying in the video. He insists he had to go to the restroom as two Delta employees asked him to leave.

Rosolino also penned an open letter to Delta:

“Not only did your staff truly harm and humiliate one person who was forced to pay hundreds of dollars for a new same-day flight, but you forced the rest of us passengers to endure a 2 hour saga of watching a man being targeted for having a bathroom emergency. I am disappointed and horrified at how Delta Airlines staff treated their customers/passengers.”

This is the third incident of alleged airline mistreatment reported in nearly three weeks.

After the assault on the United passenger, another fight was caught on camera aboard an American Airlines flight during which a female passenger, carrying a baby, allegedly got hit with her stroller.